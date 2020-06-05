Everything You’re Seeing Now Is Part Of Barack Obama’s Legacy And Here’s Why

The present burning buildings shifting via America right this moment are the legacy of Barack Obama.

You don’t imagine me? As President of the United States, he gave Black Lives Matter and ANTIFA his assist and blessings and sided with them quite than regulation enforcement in Ferguson and Baltimore. He has created a liberal goon military to interchange the KKK because the terrorist wing of the Democratic Party, and now they’re working his Constitution destruction blueprint via senseless and mindless violence and chaos. This is your legacy Barry – personal it.

OBAMAS HAD A GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY

The Obamas had the golden alternative of a lifetime after they have been elected to the very best workplace on the earth, to make a dramatic and optimistic affect on the black communities in our internal cities.

He might have funneled these billions, possibly trillions of {dollars} into the cities and turned them into “gleaming” secure cities of the longer term. He might have rebuilt the failing colleges. “They” ought to have set the instance of that uncommon factor in Northern cities — THE BLACK FAMILY (you know- one which has a FATHER and a mom and a house to stay in). They might have labored with personal enterprise and introduced companies and jobs to the cities. They might have labored WITH the police to create higher neighborhoods, as a substitute of in opposition to the police and label them because the enemy of the black man and girl. He is a pathological narcissist- and loves the sound of his mendacity voice.

Obama might have inspired black youth to pursue an schooling, and “maybe you can be President, like me.” He might have given them hope and inspiration. Instead, he selected to advance his agenda by protecting blacks on the trail of losers, blaming others for his or her failure.

The issues in some cities and colleges can’t be fastened with cash, as historical past reveals. From reminiscence, I imagine Baltimore spends far above the nationwide common on colleges, and the colleges are a catastrophe. This nation has been throwing cash at poverty and disfunction for generations, and if something, it’s counterproductive.

A LITTLE OBAMA HISTORY LESSON

The solely factor that was ever required of Obama is that he turns into a good human being, and he couldn’t even try this proper. He didn’t need to carry out academically; he was a faux scholar and a faux professor.

He rose to Congress by undercutting his opponents, the perfect instance being the sudden opening of Jack Ryan’s sealed divorce settlement.

He had the nice fortune to run in opposition to a non-fighting Sen. John McCain (2008) after which, in 2012, the really bizarre “Pierre Delecto” Romney for president.

The record of destructive accomplishments as president is well-known to AT readers and commenters. For this viewers, I don’t have to re-present his collection of embarrassments to the Republic.

OBAMA’S TIME IN OFFICE MADE RACE RELATIONS WORSE!

He made race relations worse. He additional divided the nation together with his rhetoric whereas POTUS. He doesn’t like America in any respect, which is why he desires to rework it basically.

Obama is a Marxist. He believes he and the higher “intelligentsia” ought to rule over we serfs and ensure all of us are equal, equally depressing, and subservient to the government-run by him and related Democrat Marxists.

Amazingly, so many individuals right here in America need the federal government to rule over them and don’t notice the resultant lack of freedom and liberty underneath Marxist insurance policies as promulgated by Obama and the present crop of Democrats.

IS OBAMA INTERFERING DONE?

If anybody thinks Barack Obama isn’t nonetheless ACTIVELY working to subvert the need of the individuals from the 2016 election, they’re not paying consideration. The variety of declassified paperwork – accessible to anybody keen to take time to learn them – expose and validate what we’ve all the time identified; Obama is hopelessly corrupt.

The damages achieved to this nation by Obama and his treasonous administration might not be reversed. IF they’re, it is going to take many years, and sure a number of blood.

WAYNE’S RECOMMENDATIONS: