Everything you need to stream TV

We live in the era of streaming entertainment, and it’s easier than ever before to start watching whatever new Netflix, Prime Video, or Hulu show that your friends and co-workers are raving about. No matter if you’re trying to find movies, sports, live TV, or whatever else, you often will stream it, and that’s why consumers have continued to flee traditional cable and satellite TV lately — nonetheless when we’re all spending the bulk of our time in the home.

With movies which were intended for theaters now premiering first in the family area, this is of the same quality a time as any to make sure you’ve got every thing you need for a great streaming experience. Thankfully, it doesn’t involve spending a huge amount of money.

Your TV might be all you need

Pretty much any TV you buy nowadays offer the ability to download and install a plethora of streaming apps. Some might include the essentials — Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, etc. — preloaded onto the TV, but whether you’re investing in a Samsung, LG, Sony, or one of many Roku TVs, there’ll be a way to find other apps you may want.

If you obtain a Vizio TV, then things work somewhat differently. Those TVs come bundled with a number of popular apps (including Disney Plus), but if what you’re trying to find isn’t there, you’ll have to stream content from phone apps to the TV utilising the built-in Chromecast and Apple AirPlay features that Vizio offers. There’s no way to download other apps onto the TV itself beyond those that come preloaded.

Choosing a streaming device

If you’re not satisfied with the software experience on your TV, then it could make sense to purchase a standalone streaming box (or stick). One advantage to doing this is that apps in many cases are supported longer and updated more frequently on a Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, or Android TV streaming gadget than they are on individual TVs. With tens of thousands of people using these items, there’s a larger incentive for companies like Netflix and HBO to keep their apps up to date with the most recent features.

If all you’re looking to do is stream video content, the $39.99 Roku Streaming Stick Plus and $49.99 Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K are both easy tips. They deliver fantastic-looking 4K HDR display quality and include easy-to-use remote controls offering voice look for when you’re on the couch and trying to decide on a pick for movie night. Both Roku and Amazon offer a vast selection of third-party streaming apps, from popular must-have services to more niche options. If you want entertainment and nothing more, that’s the answer.

If you’re willing to spend somewhat extra, you can get players that come with unique features. For example, Amazon’s Fire TV Cube combines the options that come with the aforementioned Fire TV Stick with a small Echo speaker, giving you the ability to control your TV and begin playing a video only using your voice. Even once the TV is off, you can ask Alexa for the weather or your calendar appointments as you would with other Echo devices. The Fire TV Cube is able to control some soundbars, cable boxes, and A/V receivers in addition to your TV, so you can consider it as a sort of universal remote that’s powered by your voice. (A remote does are available in the box if you prefer the more traditional route.)

If you want to stream over-the-air TV

Amazon also tries to appeal to advanced cord-cutters with devices like the Fire TV Recast, which lets you record over-the-air (OTA) TV broadcasts if you’ve got the requisite antenna plugged into your television. You can also watch these OTA live streams remotely from anywhere together with your smartphone. So if you’re running late getting home to watch your favorite show on one of the big broadcast networks, you can tune in wherever you are.

The TiVo Bolt OTA is another of the DVRs that will improve the connection with watching TV over an antenna connection. Plus, you get every one of the usual TiVo tricks like skipping commercials when you watch a recorded show, movie, or sports game. And the Bolt OTA is it self a streaming device which includes apps like Netflix and Hulu.

You will get an HD antenna for approximately $40; there are numerous on Amazon like the Antennas Direct ClearStream Eclipse that should get the job done just fine. These antennas allow you to watch live programming (in high definition) from local broadcast networks like ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC free of charge. Depending on where you live, not absolutely all channels may have the same signal strength. The Federal Communications Commission has this helpful website where you can enter your location and see which networks you’ll get most useful with an antenna in your area.

By just how, most streaming players an average of include an HDMI cable in the box, but if you need an extra, never get suckered into paying more than $20 for one with respect to the length you want.

Choosing what to watch

Buying a streaming device is the easy part. We’re faced with more entertainment choices than ever before from Netflix, Amazon, Disney, HBO, and other apps — including live TV subscription services like Sling TV and YouTube TV — and the monthly charges can pile up quickly if you’re not careful.

Thankfully, we’ve got a handy streaming guide for choosing which paid apps may be the best fit for your personal taste.