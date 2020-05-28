everything you need to know about the longest day of the year

What occurs throughout the summer season solstice?

There are two solstices every year – one in the winter and one in the summer season. The summer season solstice happens when the tilt of Earth’s axis is most inclined in direction of the solar and is immediately above the Tropic of Cancer.

Traditionally, the summer season solstice interval fell between the planting and harvesting of crops, leaving individuals who labored the land time to loosen up. This is why June turned the conventional month for weddings.

It would possibly appear to be a day to have fun, however it truly indicators the second the solar’s path stops transferring northward in the sky, and the begin of days turning into steadily shorter as the gradual march in direction of winter begins.

However, we cannot discover the days turning into shorter for some time. The shortest day of the year is not till Monday, December 21, often known as the winter solstice; it lasts for 7 hours and 50 minutes in Britain, which is eight hours, 48 minutes shorter than the June solstice.

At the winter solstice, the Earth’s axis is tilted furthest away from the solar immediately over the Tropic of Capricorn bringing only some hours of daylight.

In the southern hemisphere the dates of the two solstices are reversed. The winter solstice happens on the identical day in June and the summer season solstice the identical day in December.

The time period ‘solstice’ derives from the Latin phrase ‘solstitium’, which means ‘solar standing nonetheless’. Some want the extra teutonic time period ‘sunturn’ to describe the occasion.

Astrologers say the solar appears to ‘stand nonetheless’ at the level on the horizon the place it seems to rise and set, earlier than transferring off in the reverse course.