Everything we know so far about his lockdown drive to Durham

Police involvement

March 31: Police made contact with the house owners of the tackle after the Durham Constabulary have been “made aware of reports that an individual had travelled from London to Durham and was present at an address in the city”.

The drive mentioned officers “made contact with the owners of that address who confirmed that the individual in question was present and was self-isolating in part of the house”.

“In line with national policing guidance, officers explained to the family the arrangements around self-isolation guidelines and reiterated the appropriate advice around essential travel.”

The drive added: “Durham Constabulary deemed that no further action was required. However, the officer did provide advice in relation to security issues.”

Downing St subsequently commented on Mr Cummings’ actions saying that: “At no stage was he or his family spoken to by the police about this matter, as is being reported.”

Durham Police reiterated on Saturday evening that, on the morning after March 31, an officer had spoken to Mr Cummings’ father at his personal request, who mentioned his son had travelled to the North East and was “self-isolating in a part of the property”.

The Telegraph disclosed that there was a second dialogue between officers and Mr Cummings senior, earlier this month after an extra allegation was made that his son was within the area.

April 12: According to stories, which have been denied by Downing Street, Mr Cummings was once more noticed in County Durham once more, however it’s understood Durham Police weren’t made conscious of the allegations on the time.

Cummings again on responsibility

April 14: Mr Cummings returns to his duties with the Government after recovering from his sickness.

The Sunday Mirror and Observer newspapers have since alleged Mr Cummings made a return journey to the North East, an accusation he and Cabinet ministers have strenuously denied.

Did Cummings break any guidelines?

At the time of his escape to the nation, the Government’s Stay at Home message was clear. Only go away the home:

For important procuring – particularly meals and/or medication

To journey for work functions

To train as soon as a day – alone or with members of your family

Attend to a medical requirement

Has Mr Cummings and his spouse commented?

Since the story broke on Friday evening, Mr Cummings has made no official assertion however spoke to reporters exterior his London dwelling saying that he had “behaved reasonably and legally”.

Asked about the ‘optics’ of the scenario, Mr Cummings replied: “Who cares about good looks? It’s a question of doing the right thing. It’s not about what you guys think.”