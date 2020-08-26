Everything we know about Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, launching November 13th

Activision’s next Call of Duty installation, validated recently to be a revival of designer Treyarch’s fan-favorite Black Ops series, will have its work cut out for it. The title is following in 2015’s Modern Warfare, the most effective COD video game in the franchise’s history, and in doing so it needs to slot into Activision’s ever-evolving free-to-play fight royale Warzone while likewise bridging the divide in between existing and next-gen consoles.

But the groups at video game studio Treyarch, a longtime COD designer, and fellow Activision subsidiary Raven Software, have actually developed what seems like a quite enthusiastic strategy– and if they pull it off, the tremendous momentum Modern Warfare constructed for the long-running first-person shooter franchise might effectively continue years into the future.

In a rundown with press previously this month, studio agents strolled us through how Black Ops Cold War will be structured. It will have a fancy, Hollywood- design single-player project, reminiscent of in 2015’s Modern Warfare reboot. There will likewise be the series’ signature multiplayer modes, upgraded and modified to offer Treyarch and Raven space to construct on what Infinity Ward produced, along with restored Zombies mode. And all of it will be linked through Warzone, which will survive on for existing COD …