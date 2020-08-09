‘Everything is gone.’ Flooding in China ruins farmers and risks rising food prices

“The crops have completely failed,” Bao informed CNN Business in an interview over the social networks app WeChat, including that his household has actually currently lost approximately 200,000 yuan ($28,000) worth of fruit and vegetables. “The rice was nearly ripened and ready to harvest before the flooding. But now everything is gone.”

Surging floodwater burst the banks of Poyang Lake in Jiangxi province last month, damaging countless acres of farmland in what’s referred to as the “land of fish and rice.” The wider Yangtze River basin– that includes Poyang Lake and extends more than 3,900 miles from Shanghai in the east to the Tibetan border in the west– represent 70% of the nation’s rice production.

For farmers like Bao and his dad, the damage has actually been ravaging. Not just did the rains mess up crops they will gather, however the scale of the flooding has actually made it difficult to restore anything from this year.

“The land is still under water,” Bao stated. “That means we are not going to have any harvest for the entire year.” The flooding that walloped Bao’s farm and 13 million more acres of cropland– about the size of West Virginia — is the worst that that China has actually experienced in years. China’s Ministry of Emergency Management pegs the direct financial expense of the catastrophe at $21 billion in ruined farmland, …

