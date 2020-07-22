EVERYTHING is a Touch Screen! (video)

Back to School Apple deals event kicks off at B&H today

Deals. It looks like it’s Back to School season at Amazon and B&H which means it’s the perfect time to get my son an iPad Pro (for school purposes). I’m gonna need someone else to write this script. Let’s start it off with the 16-inch MacBook Pro which is still $300 off, leaving the Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage variant for $2099. Last year’s 13in MacBook Pro is $420 off, leaving that at $1379 shipped though butterfly switches. The 2018 iPad Pro is also $350 off, leaving it the 12.9-inch variant at $800 shipped. The Surface Pro X is also $300 off, leaving that at $999 shipped. Finally, the Galaxy S10 is $370, leaving the 512GB variant for $629. We also have more deals on Samsung TV’s, Sennheiser headphones and more.

Amazon delays Prime Day in the U.S., will run it in India on Aug 6-7

Speaking of Amazon, let’s talk about Prime Day, as yes, it is delayed and it’ll actually have a separate approach per country now. We don’t really have a date for the US date just yet but according to Tech Crunch, the company will be hosting a Prime Day in India next month. It would be happening on August 6th and 7th and it would be the first time that Prime Day happens on separate days for different markets. An Amazon spokesperson said that the reason Prime Day has been delayed is to ensure the safety of their employees and supporting the customers and selling partners. We’ll keep you posted when we have some more dates for other markets.

Spotify debuts video podcasts for free and premium users

Now today all the pieces of the puzzle just fell into place when it comes to Spotify, as the company has just made another huge move when it comes to the podcasting landscape. We know they landed Joe Rogan a couple of months ago and now, they’re introducing support for Video Podcasts. It’ll begin rolling out today and it will allow select creators to bring both audio and video content to Spotify, enabling them to “connect more meaningfully with listeners”. To watch a video podcast all you have to do is press play on the app and the video will automatically sync with the audio, it will also allow picture in picture for you to multitask. We’re expecting big names to move their video podcasts here like Joe Rogan, H3 productions, the Misfits Podcast and more.

Adobe may give us Google Pixel quality pictures with a new ‘universal camera app’

Our favorite guy from Google, you know, the one who said Wide Angle cameras can be fun but we think Telephoto is better, does that ring a bell? Well, he just joined Adobe and here’s why that’s important. Marc Levoy, who left Google 4 months ago just joined Adobe to work on their own computational photography app. According to Adobe, his sole purpose is to work on the concept of a universal camera app, we believe that he’s working with Adobe’s Sensei team and with some of the Photoshop Camera people. Now, Adobe hasn’t clarified if by universal camera app they mean one that runs on both iOS and Android or if they’re working on an app for DSLR cameras as, we know Adobe is involved in that. However, let’s daydream for a second and assume that this is an app for a universal camera focused on iOS and Android. Just imagine how good it would be to get Pixel-grade computational photography with features like Night Sight from different types of hardware like the S20 Ultra or the iPhone 11 Pro.

OnePlus Buds go official with environmental noise reduction tech, and they cost just $79

OnePlus Nord debuts at a starting price of Rs 24,999 / EUR 399

Yes, OnePlus just announced the Nord and yes, I’ve had it for some time but no, I didn’t lie, it just wasn’t in my pocket at the time but it is in my pocket now. We’ll have a video coming soon so let’s just jump into the specs real quick, this is a 6.44-inch display FluidAMOLED display running at 90Hz, it is powered by the Snapdragon 765G. It comes in two storage variants, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage though a 6/64gb variant was announced for India last minute. It brings a quad camera setup at the back consisting of a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide, a 5MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro, the selfie shooter is a 32MP sensor with the 8MP 105 degree field of view secondary to save your life from selfie sticks. It starts at 399 Euros and it will be available in Europe and India. However, the company has a beta program for the US and Canada allowing 50 fans to test the phone at so, if you want to check that out, we’ll have a link to their forums in the description. The OnePlus Buds were announced as well and according to OnePlus they have 30hrs of battery life with the case, giving you 10hrs of playback on a 10min charge. These are IPX4 certified, charge through USB-C, are Bluetooth 5.0 enabled and only cost $79. They’ll be available next Monday in Black, White and Dave 2D Teal.

Apparently, Apple Glasses would make any surface a virtual touch interface

We’ve been hearing a lot of rumors of Apple Glass, mainly about when to expect them. First they leaked to debut this year but now, we’re hearing of a 2021 or 2022 launch date. However, something that hasn’t been talked about a lot is the feature set. Last week we covered the Privacy Screen patent and now we have a new patent which includes research that started back in 2016. The patent addresses the question of how someone wearing AR Glasses would interact with the mixed virtual and real world as the simple action of using a regular screen might be kinda cumbersome if you’re using these glasses. This feature would allow you to touch a surface like a table, and IR would detect hotspots left by your finger tap to use that as a touch input. As of now, there’s a lot of patents coming out so we’re not sure what we should and shouldn’t expect from the Apple Glasses.

