‘Everything I Do Is About The Children’ — ‘I Have Advice For Them Whether They Want It Or Not’

On Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi went over the stalled financial relief talks in Congress on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

Pelosi grumbled that President Donald Trump has actually blocked Democrats’ prepares to to have vote-by-mail and securely resume schools in the fall.

RELATED: Pelosi Says Trump Executive Orders Were Not To Help Hungry Children But To ‘Bolster Stock Market’

Pelosi: ‘You know everything I do is about the children’

The House Speaker then declared that whatever she does “is about the children,” and she has “advice” for kids, “whether they want it or not.”

“If we’re going to educate our children, we have to have the facts in terms of what is needed, and they’re rejecting the expert recommendations of the American Association of Superintendents of Schools,” Pelosi stated, including, “It’s about the children.”

“Let me just say this … you know everything I do is about the children,” Pelosi stated. “You know, having five children of my own, nine grandchildren, I worry about everybody’s children in America, of course. I have advice for them whether they want it or not.”