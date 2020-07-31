Everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in August 2020

Amazon likewise guarantees some originals like the 2nd half of “Jessy & Nessy” along with the very first season of “World’s Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji.” In addition, August marks the premiere of Amazon’s original film “Chemical Hearts,” which will likewise be readily available to customers at no extra expense in the coming month.

To ensure devoted banners do not lose out on any of the material coming to Amazon Prime Video in August, listed below is a rundown of everything being included to the library this month:

August 1

Movies

3: 10 To Yuma (2007)

Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)

Inception (2010)

Margin Call (2011)

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

Rain Man (1988)

Rustlers’ Rhapsody (1985)

Safe (2012)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Spare Parts (2015)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Steel Magnolias (1989)

The Holiday (2006)

Top Gun (1986)

Series

Beverly Hillbillies: Season 1 (Best TELEVISION Ever)

Beyond Scared Straight: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Bitchin’ Rides: Season 1 (Motortrend)

Blood: Season 1 (Acorn TELEVISION)

Californication: Season 1 (Showtime)

Chesapeake Shores: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)

Dusty’s Trail: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Fifth Ward: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Ice Road Truckers: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Lego Jurassic World: Legend Of Isla Nublar: Season 1

Les Miserables: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Moveable Feast: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Riviera: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

The Berenstein Bears: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

The Teacher: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

August 3

Movies

Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (2019)

August 5

Movies

Arkansas (2020)

August 6

Movies

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

August 7

Series

Jessy & & Nessy – Amazon Original Series: Season 1B

August 10

Movies

Capone (2020)

Hard Night Falling (2019)

Lucky Day (2019)

August 14

Movies

Bernie The Dolphin 2 (2019)

Master (2017)

Series

World’s Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

August 18

Movies

The Cup (2012)

August 21

Movies

Chemical Hearts (2020) – Amazon Original Movie

Series

Clifford – Amazon Original Series: Season 2B

August 22

Movies

The Legion (2020)

August 28

Specials

Prime Rewind:Inside The Boys – Amazon Original Special

August 31

Movies

Primal (2019)

The Courier (2019)