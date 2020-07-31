Everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in August 2020

Amazon likewise guarantees some originals like the 2nd half of “Jessy & Nessy” along with the very first season of “World’s Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji.” In addition, August marks the premiere of Amazon’s original film “Chemical Hearts,” which will likewise be readily available to customers at no extra expense in the coming month.

To ensure devoted banners do not lose out on any of the material coming to Amazon Prime Video in August, listed below is a rundown of everything being included to the library this month:

August 1

Movies
3: 10 To Yuma (2007)
Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)
Inception (2010)
Margin Call (2011)
My Bloody Valentine (1981)
Rain Man (1988)
Rustlers’ Rhapsody (1985)
Safe (2012)
Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
Spare Parts (2015)
Spider-Man 3 (2007)
Steel Magnolias (1989)
The Holiday (2006)
Top Gun (1986)

The initial ‘Top Gun’ movie is coming to Amazon Prime Video in August2020
Series
Beverly Hillbillies: Season 1 (Best TELEVISION Ever)
Beyond Scared Straight: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
Bitchin’ Rides: Season 1 (Motortrend)
Blood: Season 1 (Acorn TELEVISION)
Californication: Season 1 (Showtime)
Chesapeake Shores: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)
Dusty’s Trail: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)
Fifth Ward: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)
Ice Road Truckers: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)
Lego Jurassic World: Legend Of Isla Nublar: Season 1
Les Miserables: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Moveable Feast: Season 1 (PBS Living)
Riviera: Season 1 (Sundance Now)
The Berenstein Bears: Season 1 (PBS Kids)
The Teacher: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

August 3

Movies
Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (2019)

August 5

Movies
Arkansas (2020)

'Inception' is coming to Amazon Prime Video in August 2020.

‘Inception’ is coming to Amazon Prime Video in August2020
August 6

Movies
The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

August 7

Series
Jessy & & Nessy – Amazon Original Series: Season 1B

August 10

Movies
Capone (2020)
Hard Night Falling (2019)
Lucky Day (2019)

August 14

Movies
Bernie The Dolphin 2 (2019)
Master (2017)

Series
World’s Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

August 18

Movies
The Cup (2012)

August 21

Movies
Chemical Hearts (2020) – Amazon Original Movie

"Beverly Hillbillies" cast: Max Baer, Irene Ryan, Donna Douglas and Buddy Ebsen, Granny, Ellie Mae and Jed Clampett.

“Beverly Hillbillies” cast: Max Baer, Irene Ryan, Donna Douglas and Buddy Ebsen, Granny, Ellie Mae and JedClampett
Series
Clifford – Amazon Original Series: Season 2B

August 22

Movies
The Legion (2020)

August 28

Specials
Prime Rewind:Inside The Boys – Amazon Original Special

August 31

Movies
Primal (2019)
The Courier (2019)

