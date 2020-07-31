Everything Coming & Going On HBO Max In August!

Well, isn’t this a pickle??

That consists of originals like the Seth Rogen dramedy An American Pickle and hot brand-new releases like the METHOD underseen DC superhero film Birds Of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)— which is extremely EXTREMELY not for kids, btw!

But they're likewise losing some huge motion pictures CURRENTLY in spite of having actually simply started 2 months earlier. In truth they're losing among their greatest draws from launch day, ALL 8 Harry Potter motion pictures, which are disapparating towards completion of the month. Seems nearly like a bait and switch to get individuals to subscribe, does not it? Hmm …

But hey, lots of individuals got Max totally free just by currently having HBO so there’s more great news than bad for them.

See the complete list of everything reoccuring next month (listed below)!

Available August 1 10,000 BC, 2008 All the President's Men, 1976 Altered States, 1980 Awkwafina is Nora from Queens, Season 1 Bad Influence, 1990 (HBO) Barefoot in the Park, 1967 Barkleys of Broadway, 1949 Batman (1989), 1989 Batman Returns, 1992 Batman Begins, 2005 Batman Forever, 1995 The Bear, 1989 (HBO) Bee Season, 2005 (HBO) Before Sunrise, 1995 (HBO) Before Sunset, 2004 (HBO) Biloxi Blues, 1988 (HBO) Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 2007 Blue Crush, 2002 (HBO) The Candidate 1972 Carefree, 1938 The Change-Up (Unrated Version), 2011 (HBO) Chariots of Fire, 1981 Contact, 1997 The Dark Knight 2008 The Dishwasher, 2020 (HBO) Driving Miss Daisy, 1989 Elf, 2003 The First Grader, 2011 (HBO) The First Wives Club 1996 Flipper, 1996 (HBO) Flying Down to Rio, 1933 Flying Leathernecks, 1951 Fool's Gold, 2008 Fracture, 2007 The Fugitive, 1993 The Gay Divorcee, 1934 Get on Up, 2014 (HBO) Go Tell It on the Mountain, 2004 (HBO) Grace Unplugged, 2013 (HBO) Hard to Kill, 1990 Harley Quinn, Seasons 1 & 2 Highlander: The Final Dimension, 1995 (HBO) Highlander IV: Endgame, 2000 (HBO) The Hindenburg, 1975 (HBO) Hours, 2013 (HBO) House of Wax, 2005 House Party, 1990 House Party 2, 1991 House Party: Tonight's the Night, 2013 How to Be a Player, 1997 (HBO) Idiocracy (Extended Version), 2006 (HBO) Interview with the Vampire, 1994 Jeremiah Johnson, 1972 Jim Thorpe: All-American, 1951 Jojo Rabbit, 2019 (HBO) Kung Fu Panda, 2008 Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011 Leprechaun, 1993 (HBO) Leprechaun 2, 1994 (HBO) Leprechaun 3, 1995 (HBO) Leprechaun 4: In Space, 1997 (HBO) Leprechaun: Origins, 2014 (HBO) The Long Kiss Goodnight, 1996 The Lost Boys: The Thirst, 2020 (HBO) The Lost Boys: The Tribe, 2020 (HBO) Love Field, 1992 (HBO) Lovelace, 2013 (HBO) Lying And Stealing, 2019 (HBO) The Marine (Unrated Version), 2006 (HBO) Marvin's Room, 1996 (HBO) Maverick, 1994 Monkeybone, 2001 (HBO) Mr Magorium's Wonder Emporium, 2007 (HBO) Murder at 1600, 1997 The Mustang, 2019 (HBO) My Blue Heaven, 1990 My Sister's Keeper, 2009 Nell, 1994 (HBO) New Year's Eve, 2011 (HBO) Ocean's Eleven, 2001 On Dangerous Ground, 1952 On Golden Pond, 1981 (HBO) Pi, 1998 (HBO) Raise the Titanic, 1980 (HBO) Roberta, 1935 Romeo Must Die, 2000 Savages (Unrated Version), 2012 (HBO) Say It Isn't So, 2001 (HBO) Serendipity, 2001 Skyline, 2010 (HBO) South Central, 1992 Spy Game, 2001 (HBO) Steven Universe Movie (2019) The Story of Vernon and Irene Castle, 1939 Striptease, 1996 Swing Time, 1936 They Live by Night, 1949 Things Never Said, 2020 (HBO) Three Days of the Condor, 1975 Time Bandits, 1981 (HBO) Top Hat, 1935 Two Minutes of Fame, 2020 (HBO) Walk the Line (Extended Version), 2005 (HBO) Wedding Crashers, 2005 Without Limits, 1998 Yes Man, 2008 August 2

I'll Be Gone In The Dark, Docu-Series Finale (HBO) August 3 HBO Asia's Invisible Stories August 4 Aldnoah Zero Inuyasha Mob Psycho, Season 1 Promised Neverland, Season 1 Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Swamp, Documentary Premiere (HBO) August 6 An American Pickle, Film Premiere Doom Patrol, Season 2 Finale Esme & Roy, Season 2B On The Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries, Documentary Premiere (CNN) August 7 Habla 2020 (HBO) August 8 Richard Jewell, 2019 (HBO) August 9 Perry Mason, Season Finale (HBO) August 11 Hard Knocks '20: Los Angeles, Series Premiere (HBO) August 12 Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn (HBO) August 13 Infinity Train, Season 3 Premiere August 14 Carmen Y Lola (AKA Carmen And Lola), 2020 (HBO) August 15 Birds Of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), 2020 (HBO) August 16 Lovecraft Country, Series Premiere (HBO) August 18 Looney Tunes, Batch 3 Smurfs, Season 2 August 20 The Fungies, Season 1A Singletown, Season 1 August 21 No Quiero Ser Tu Hermano (AKA I Don't Want to Be Your Brother), 2020 (HBO) August 22 Queen & Slim, 2019 (HBO) August 23 Mia's Magic Playground August 24 I May Destroy You, Finale (HBO) August 27 Ravi Patel's Pursuit of Happiness, Docuseries Premiere August 28 2019 (HBO) Steven Universe Future, Season Six August 29 The Way Back, 2020 (HBO)

And here’s everything that’s going( listed below)!

August 25 Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, 2010 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, 2011 Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005 Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009 Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007 Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004 Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, 2001 August 28 Mr & Mrs Smith (Director's Cut), 2005 (HBO) August 31 42nd Street, 1933 A Perfect World, 1993 Adam's Rib, 1949 Along Came Polly, 2004 (HBO) Cabaret, 1972 Dumb & Dumber, 1994 Full Metal Jacket, 1987 Good Will Hunting, 1997 How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, 2003 (HBO) John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, 2019 (HBO) Kill Bill: Volume 1, 2003 Kill Bill: Volume 2, 2004 Love Actually, 2003 (HBO) Magic Mike, 2012 Megamind, 2010 Misery, 1990 Monsters Vs Aliens, 2009 Mystic River, 2003 National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, 1989 Pee-wee's Big Adventure, 1985 Sesame Street Presents: Follow That Bird,

The Adjustment Bureau, 2011 (HBO) The Spongebob Squarepants Movie, 2004 (HBO) Tim Burton's Corpse Bride, 2005 Unforgiven, 1992 Veronica Mars, 2014 You've Got Mail, 1998

