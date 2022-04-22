Many people have a medicine box in their home, where the most essential medicines and medical supplies are stored.

Aysor.am has singled out the list of important means, the presence of which in the home medicine box is not only desirable, but also very necessary.

The medicine box should have a sterile packaged bandage or a napkin, which is suitable for long-term storage. A non-sterile packing bandage is also a necessity as it is very convenient in case of flu, as a disposable handkerchief or as a bleeding stopper.



They are one of the essential items.

sterile և non-sterile cotton

ordinary և antiseptic adhesive tape

drip

small shovels for creams

thermometer

Iodine, which will be used to disinfect small wounds for various purposes (injection-induced stones, nerve inflammation, etc.). In the case of large-diameter deep wounds, it is treated with iodine only from the edges, so as not to irritate the already damaged tissue.

Emerald-green solution used to treat blisters caused by chickenpox.

Potassium manganese acid, a dilute solution of which is used to wash the stomach and intestines when intoxication is suspected. Severe wounds can be treated with a concentrated solution.

Very powerful tools are a heater, an ice pack, a non-absorbent pad, medical gloves, a blood pressure monitor, disposable syringes, tweezers, blunt-ended scissors, a disinfection box, and more.

The above is the minimum և permanent content of the package, to which everyone can add the necessary medicines, especially when it comes to chronic diseases.

It is necessary to keep the medicine box in a dry place, to follow the production dates of the medicine, updating the contents from time to time and, most importantly, to keep it out of the reach of children.

Having such a medical box at home should become a habit to avoid unwanted situations and to provide first aid if necessary.

