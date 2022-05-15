Political prisoner Avetik Chalabyan’s call from prison

Dear friends,

Many of you know that on May 14 I was arrested in a fake criminal case, which lacks a real crime, the only real purpose of which is to exert open political pressure on me and my friends. Everyone who knows me knows perfectly well that I did not commit any illegal act or even act that could contradict our values.

No political pressure, no criminal case based on obvious frauds can distract me from the struggle for our country and statehood.

These days, people have been by my side: my family, my lawyers, my associates and my friends, who have apparently helped me to help me get through the ordeal.

Thank you all, I warmly welcome you, I am convinced that with joint efforts we will not only overcome this ordeal, but also we will be able to end our struggle victoriously, to open a new page in the history of our country.