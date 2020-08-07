‘Everyone Should Update Their Understanding of China’: Taiwanese Diplomat

Taiwan’s freshly selected agent to its trade and financial workplace in the United States, Hsiao Bi- khim, has actually stated she will go to bat for the democratic island as a “battle cat” to counter China’s aggressive, “wolf warrior” design of diplomacy.

Hsiao, who began her profession as an intern in the exact same workplace 3 years back, informed reporters soon after her consultation that she wishes to promote ever-closer ties in between Washington and Taipei.

A previous member of Taiwan’s parliament for the judgment Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Hsiao informed RFA she hopes her technique will act as a counterweight to China’s aggressive kind of “wolf warrior diplomacy” in Washington.

“China has been using its philosophy of ‘wolf warrior diplomacy’ against Taiwan for decades,” Hsiao stated. “They have excluded Taiwan from every area and limited Taiwan’s international presence.”

“They have been very cruel and unfair to the people of Taiwan, and now they are using the same methods in countries all over the world,” Hsiao stated. “Everyone should update their understanding of the nature of this regime.”

But she stated Taiwan’s strong democracy and performance history of governance would reveal that the island has much more strength and versatility than an authoritarian program.

“Cats are more likeable than …