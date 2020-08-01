The radically leftwing actress and singer Bette Midler just stooped to a new low when she blamed President Donald Trump for the death of conservative firebrand Herman Cain, who passed away earlier this week due to complications from coronavirus.

“Donnie, you silly man! You said your friend Herman Cain died of the ‘China Virus,’” Midler tweeted. “Listen, I’m no Chinacologist, but they’re not the ones who held a flop rally in Tulsa where attendees skipped masks. Everyone knows it’s your fault. Maybe soon we’ll call it the Resigner Virus!”

Midler posted this on Twitter just one day after Cain died at the age of 74, from complications of COVID-19. Weeks before Cain’s death, he was photographed not wearing a mask while attending President Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Trump was clearly hit hard by Cain’s death, as he considered him to be a close personal friend.

“My friend Herman Cain, a Powerful Voice of Freedom and all that is good, passed…