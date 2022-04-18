Today, the head of the Metro Gevorg Avetisyan said during a procedural meeting in Yerevan Municipality that there are three participants in the acquisition of the metro ventilation system, it is under evaluation, at the same time, there will be negotiations, about which he will additionally inform the mayor.

Yerevan Mayor Hrachya Sargsyan inquired when the talks will take place. In response, Gevorg Avetisyan said that he would clarify and say.

“Dear Mr. Avetisyan, you are coming to report, you have one or two questions, can you not know? At least clarify that question, then come. “I can not ask you anything,” said the mayor. Hrachya Sargsyan said that there is a government decision that clearly regulates the procurement procedure and the days are fixed there.

Presenting the question about the tender for the new payment system of the Metro, Gevorg Avetisyan said that certain questions arose related to the procurement process. The mayor demanded to present concretely what questions arose. Hrachya Sargsyan said that this issue has been discussed for three weeks. Hrachya Sargsyan instructed to do it in an expedited manner. “Every time you come and say there are questions, then there is a problem in the Metro.”

Lusine BUDAGHYAN