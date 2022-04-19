Every thinking, conscious citizen of Armenia must definitely go to Freedom Square to fight, because the process started there is not a step to take power, but to get rid of Armenia from evil, said political scientist Gagik Hambaryan in a conversation with Aysor.am.

According to him, Armenia is in an extremely difficult situation, one should not deceive oneself.

“Only Nikol Pashinyan can declare from the tribune of the National Assembly that Armenia is a country that brings peace to the region, is a bastion of democracy, and outside Armenia is perceived as a capitulating country with all its consequences. “Nikol Pashinyan is a symbol of defeat, humiliation, capitulation, he must leave,” said the political scientist.

Gagik Hambaryan emphasized that the action of the leader of the “Homeland” party Arthur Vanetsyan and his supporters, which started in Freedom Square, is an opportune occasion to take the concerned citizens of the Republic of Armenia to the streets for a nationwide struggle.

“Everyone must join the struggle against the genocidal authorities to force them to finally resign. I hope that all the opposition political forces will put aside their egos and join the initiative in Freedom Square. “There is no other option,” our interlocutor said, adding that the people brought Nikol Pashinyan to power, and the people must remove him from power.

It should be reminded that the leader of the “Homeland” party Arthur Vanetsyan invites the citizens to Freedom Square today at 19:00.

“We will not tolerate the situation we have today. “Let’s go to Freedom Square together, walk the streets of Yerevan, try to inform people why we have gathered,” he said live on Facebook.