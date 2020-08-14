Every Sumatran rhino has died in Malaysia. Scientists want to bring them back with cloning technology

Now, Malaysian scientists are hoping to utilize tissues and cells from Iman and other dead rhinos to bring the populationback

.

The job, carried out by a group at the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM), concentrates on stem cell technology and in- vitro fertilization. The procedure is comparable to cloning technology, in that it intends to deliver to a brand-new child utilizing cells from old rhinos, statedDr Muhammad Lokman BinMd Isa, among the lead scientists.

“Before the three rhinos (the last survivors in Malaysia) died, we got their cells, and the cells are still alive — which is why I’m quite confident,”Dr Lokman informed CNN. “If you don’t have any cells, or if we just had tissue that aren’t living anymore, we can’t do anything with that. We can only put it in a book or museum. But now we have a living thing that we can use.”

Here’s how the procedure works: In cooperation with the Borneo Rhino Alliance (BORA), the scientists gathered cells and tissue from the last 3 Sumatran rhinos at BORA’s sanctuary– consisting of Iman– prior to eachdied

.

The cells originated from the rhinos’ hearts, lungs, brains and kidneys. Crucially, the group gathered stem cells– essentially, basic material from which cells with specialized functions can be created. There are then 2 possible methods. The very first is to establish these stem cells into an egg and sperm, to produce an embryo that will be implanted into a surrogate mom. The surrogate will likely be another rhino, either a Sumatran …

