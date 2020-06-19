Every part of environment at risk after Brexit, green groups warn

Environmental protections in the UK will tend to be weakened after the post-Brexit transition period concludes, green groups have warned.

Greener UK, a coalition of 13 major environmental organisations, has raised concern that enforcement around air pollution targets and chemical regulations could possibly be undermined after the UK diverges from the European Union’s standards as of 31 December.

This could leave every area of the united kingdom environment, from air and water quality to agriculture and fishing, vulnerable to weaker protections from 2021, in accordance with Greener UK’s latest “risk tracker” analysis.





Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the entire story, not merely the headlines

The government has said it desires to see high environmental standards and regulations in place under UK laws such as the Environment Bill, Agriculture Bill and Fisheries Bill, which are increasingly being put in place to restore the former EU legislation.

However, there is still the prospect of US trade deals undercutting animal welfare and environmental standards in imported food, and Greener UK also warns the Fisheries Bill does not mandate sustainable limits for fish stocks.

Watch more

It was reported early in the day this month that the us government is set to open British markets to food produced to lower US welfare standards as part of its planned trade deal with Donald Trump.

Downing Street refused to stand by an early on pledge to help keep so-called “chlorinated chicken” off UK shelves, in the first sign of the federal government folding under some pressure from American trade negotiators.

Ministers are reportedly considering letting in products and services like chlorinated chicken and hormone-fed beef into British supermarkets, but applying tariffs to them to safeguard UK-based farmers from competition.

The formation of environmental legislation has meanwhile been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, and the prospect of bowing out of Europe with no deal poses environmental risks including falling standards, more “mackerel wars” and a lack of cooperation on climate change, the coalition said.

Sarah Williams of Greener UK said: “For all the Government’s good intentions, it has still perhaps not committed to maintain our existing high standards in either domestic law or trade negotiations.

“Without urgent action, it will likely be harder to enforce environmental laws in January than it is now.

“Ministers have promised again and again that our environment will not be compromised. From the food on our plates to the products on our shelves, time is running out to prove it.”

A total of 13 major environmental organisations constitute Greener UK, including the RSPB, National Trust, Wildlife Trusts and Friends of the Earth.

Additional reporting by PA