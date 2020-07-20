Every new COVID-19 case in Victoria could be linked to botched hotel quarantine

Every single new case of coronavirus within Victoria in recent weeks could be linked to the botched hotel quarantine program.

The possibility the state’s second deadly outbreak of COVID-19 could be the result of mistakes made while housing returned travellers will be investigated in a formal inquiry.

The state government launched the investigation, headed by retired judge Jennifer Coate, after new COVID-19 cases in late May and early June were linked to infection control breaches by security guards at quarantine hotels.

Senior assisting counsel Tony Neal QC on Monday suggested the failures of the mandatory isolation could be far more widespread than initially anticipated.

‘Comments made by the chief health officer to the media have suggested that it may even be that every case of COVID-19 in Victoria in recent weeks could be sourced to the hotel quarantine program,’ he said.

Pictured: A staff member inside a quarantine hotel

‘Information already available to the inquiry suggests the possibility of a link between many of the cases of identified in the Victorian community in the past few weeks and persons who were quarantined under the hotel quarantine program.’

Security staff contracted to monitor the quarantine program have been accused of breaking protocol among returned travellers.

Early investigations suggest some security staff contracted the virus, only to take it home to their families and wider communities.

As part of the inquiry, the decisions and communications between the government, hotel operators and private contractors will be examined.

Various government departments and hotels have been ordered to make submissions to the inquiry by the end of July.

That includes the Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions, Department of Treasury and Finance, Department of Premier and Cabinet, Victoria Police, Emergency Management Victoria and Ambulance Victoria.

Security staff contracted to monitor the quarantine program in Victoria have been accused of breaking protocol among returned travellers. Pictured: A bus waiting to move guests who finished their mandatory quarantine in Sydney

Medical workers and police are seen at a Government Commission tower in North Melbourne while it was under strict lockdown as the region battled a second outbreak of COVID-19 cases

Two hotels with known large coronavirus outbreaks, Rydges on Swanston and Stamford Plaza will also be required to provide information.

Travelodge Melbourne, Park Royal Hotel Melbourne Airport, Holiday Inn Melbourne and Four Points Sheraton should all also expect to contribute to the inquiry.

Security guards working were supplied by the government and were not employed by the hotels.

The eight security companies of interest to the inquiry are Wilson Security, United Risk Management, Unified Security Group, Ultimate Protection Services, MSS security, Elite Protection Services, Australian Protection Group and Security Hub.

Medical experts, hotel staff and returned travellers who stayed in quarantine are also predicted to be called to give evidence.

Employers face significant penalties if they attempt to deter employees from giving evidence to the inquiry.

‘I expect no less than full, frank and timely cooperation from all government entities and persons to enable me to do my job for the people of Victoria,’ Justice Coate said.

A COVID testing sign is seen on the fence of Government Commission tower in North Melbourne

It is not yet clear if Premier Daniel Andrews, Health Minister Jenny Mikakos or Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton will be called to give evidence.

Mr Andrews confirmed neither he nor any government minister had been approached to contribute to the inquiry thus far.

‘I won’t tell a former judge how to do her work. She will call whomever she thinks she needs to call. Anyone who is called should turn up,’ Mr Andrews told reporters on Monday.

‘What has gone on here is completely unacceptable to me – and unacceptable to all of us.’

Opposition Leader Michael O’Brien said Mr Andrews and responsible ministers should front the inquiry.

‘When the government has made mistakes and people have died as a result, Victorians need answers. First of all to work out what went wrong and secondly to make sure nothing like this can ever happen again,’ he said.

Victoria recorded an additional 275 cases of COVID-19 and a woman in her 80s died in the 24 hours to Monday

A sign in a resident’s window is seen at a Government Commission tower in North Melbourne amid the lockdown

Corrections Victoria now manages the hotel quarantine program.

International flights have been diverted from the state until the situation is under control.

Public hearings will be held from August 6 and a final report is due on September 25.

It comes as Victoria recorded an additional 275 cases of COVID-19 and a woman in her 80s died in the 24 hours to Monday.

Victoria’s figure is less than Sunday’s total of 363 and well below Friday’s record of 428, giving hope the spread is decreasing during Melbourne’s six-week lockdown.

Premier Daniel Andrews said 147 Victorians are in hospital, including 31 fighting for their lives, and 26,588 tests had been conducted.