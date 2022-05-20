According to the Deputy Minister of Justice, the draft envisages that there will be no more types of artificially separated correctional institutions from the Soviet years. The Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs of the National Assembly approved the draft of the new Penitentiary Code of the Republic of Armenia, which stipulates that there will be no open, semi-open, semi-closed, closed and medical correctional institutions, there will be three main zones: low security zone, medium security zone and high risk security. belt: RA Deputy Minister of Justice Arpine Sargsyan while presenting the project said. “The whole code is based on the logic that every convict should have an individualized sentence planning.” It was mentioned that starting from the quarantine department, a re-socialization commission will be involved in the work with the convict.

“It should be clear to the convict what kind of influence the penitentiary institution should have on him, so that we do not have the risk of re-offending as a result,” the deputy minister said. According to him, if a person is to serve a sentence of 5 years in a penitentiary institution, it should be clarified what kind of work the institution does with him during the 5 years of pre-planning, what resources should be invested in the convict’s re-socialization.

As for the idea of ​​individual planning, he said. “If, for example, a person behaves well in the context of serving a sentence, taking into account that good behavior on an individual level, the scope of his rights is much greater than that of convicts who, for example, exhibit negative behavior.” According to the Deputy Minister, the term “correctional facility” will not be used in the new draft. The Code clearly defines the guarantees related to medical care and services for the convict. A separate section also addresses cases of torture or other ill-treatment.

Ruzan MINASYAN

“Aravot” daily

19.05.2022: