Everton’s Bernard says psychologist has helped after anxiety attack | Football News

Last Updated: 04/07/20 12:45pm
Everton forward Bernard says that he has been seeing a psychologist for the past year after suffering an anxiety attack.
The Brazilian says he sought help after being concerned with a number of symptoms, including blurred vision.
“I’ve been having therapy for the past year, I see a psychologist,” that he told evertontv.
“It’s not something I previously stigmatised, but I never thought I would require this type of treatment.
“I’ve never publicly spoken to anyone relating to this. I think it might be good for this to be observed as a way of helping individuals to go to see a psychologist or psychiatrist.
“I had an anxiety attack last year, the psychologist really helped with this, one other professionals involved helped me a lot aswell.
“I sought help as I genuinely needed it. I’m stronger in all areas and have become a better person, more positive and more confident.”