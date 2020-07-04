Everton’s Bernard says psychologist has helped after anxiety attack | Football News





Everton forward Bernard had an anxiety attack this past year

Everton forward Bernard says that he has been seeing a psychologist for the past year after suffering an anxiety attack.

The Brazilian says he sought help after being concerned with a number of symptoms, including blurred vision.

“I’ve been having therapy for the past year, I see a psychologist,” that he told evertontv.

“It’s not something I previously stigmatised, but I never thought I would require this type of treatment.

“I’ve never publicly spoken to anyone relating to this. I think it might be good for this to be observed as a way of helping individuals to go to see a psychologist or psychiatrist.

“I had an anxiety attack last year, the psychologist really helped with this, one other professionals involved helped me a lot aswell.

“I sought help as I genuinely needed it. I’m stronger in all areas and have become a better person, more positive and more confident.”