Everton Weekes: West Indies cricket legend dies aged 95

He was one of many “Three Ws” — together with Frank Worrell and Clyde Walcott — who put Barbados and West Indies cricket on the map within the 1950s.
Cricket West Indies paid tribute to Weekes, tweeting: “Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the lack of an icon. A legend, our hero, Sir Everton Weekes. Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the lack of an icon. A legend, our hero, Sir Everton Weekes.
Weekes made his Test debut on the age of simply 22 throughout England’s 1947-48 tour of the Caribbean.
That identical yr, he turned the primary batsman to attain 5 Test centuries in consecutive innings — a file that stands to at the present time.
The file might need been six consecutive centuries had he not been run out for 90 in Madras.
Weekes’ comparatively diminutive stature not often stopped him from dominating opposition bowling assaults.
It was predicted that Weekes would proceed to carry out and ship for the West Indies aspect, and certainly he did.
He completed his worldwide taking part in profession in 1958 having amassed 4,455 Test runs at a median of 58.61 and 15 centuries. Weekes’ common stays within the prime 10 profession averages for a participant with greater than 4,000 runs.
Race and Barriers
Weekes was born right into a world nonetheless rife with systemic and societal racism.
Even after his illustrious taking part in profession was over Weekes confronted discrimation.
On a journey day, Weekes joined his white teammates for a drink at a Gwelo bar however was individually informed on arrival, “Get out, you know where your bar is.”
Weekes and former West Indies teammate Rohan Kanhai threatened to desert the tour however remained after an apology from officers in authorities.
The discrimination did not cease there and, though Weekes was stated to be a mild-mannered and quiet individual, he was unafraid to face as much as racism.
While denied by officers on the time, a sport towards a neighborhood aspect in Gwelo — now often known as Gweru in Zimbabwe — was moved from a floor within the white space to a substandard floor within the black space resulting from Weekes’ and Kanhai’s presence within the touring aspect.
A white native approached the Bajan nice earlier than the sport, barking: “Say you there … Weekes, I know you’re going to give us a first-class performance, aren’t you?” all whereas wagging his finger.
The then-42-year previous replied: “Well, as this is a second-class venue, it’ll be a second-class performance.”
Weekes proceeded to purposefully top-edge his first ball and walked off with out ready to see if he had been caught out.
Present day
Weekes suffered a coronary heart assault in June final yr however rallied to see his 95th birthday in February this yr.
It has been introduced that each England and the West Indies will sport the Black Lives Matter brand on their shirts in the course of the sequence.