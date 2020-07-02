Everton Weekes: West Indies cricket legend dies aged 95

He was one of many “Three Ws” — together with Frank Worrell and Clyde Walcott — who put Barbados and West Indies cricket on the map within the 1950s.

Cricket West Indies paid tribute to Weekes, tweeting: “Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the lack of an icon. A legend, our hero, Sir Everton Weekes. Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the lack of an icon. A legend, our hero, Sir Everton Weekes.

Weekes made his Test debut on the age of simply 22 throughout England’s 1947-48 tour of the Caribbean.

That identical yr, he turned the primary batsman to attain 5 Test centuries in consecutive innings — a file that stands to at the present time.

The file might need been six consecutive centuries had he not been run out for 90 in Madras.

Weekes’ comparatively diminutive stature not often stopped him from dominating opposition bowling assaults.

When named by Wisden as considered one of its 5 Cricketers of the Year in 1950, it was written that “Weekes possessed in full measure those gifts which are the hallmark of all really great batsmen — exceptional quickness of eye and foot,” including that “many bowlers must have been astonished at the speed with which the ball hurtled straight back past him.”

It was predicted that Weekes would proceed to carry out and ship for the West Indies aspect, and certainly he did.

He completed his worldwide taking part in profession in 1958 having amassed 4,455 Test runs at a median of 58.61 and 15 centuries. Weekes’ common stays within the prime 10 profession averages for a participant with greater than 4,000 runs.

Race and Barriers

Weekes was born right into a world nonetheless rife with systemic and societal racism.

As a 13-year previous, Weekes started taking part in for Westshire Cricket Club within the Barbados Cricket League as his native membership Pickwick catered solely to white gamers.

Batting locations had been predominantly reserved for lighter-skinned players , however such was Weekes’ means that he pressured his manner into the Barbados workforce at 18.

Even after his illustrious taking part in profession was over Weekes confronted discrimation.

Trevor Chesterfield recounts in an essay entitled ‘Zimbabwe Cricket: A Challenge nearly Won’ within the guide “Cricketing Cultures in Conflict: Cricketing World Cup 2003” that Weekes was a goal of racism throughout a 1967 exhibition tour of the then-named Rhodesia.

On a journey day, Weekes joined his white teammates for a drink at a Gwelo bar however was individually informed on arrival, “Get out, you know where your bar is.”

Weekes and former West Indies teammate Rohan Kanhai threatened to desert the tour however remained after an apology from officers in authorities.

The discrimination did not cease there and, though Weekes was stated to be a mild-mannered and quiet individual, he was unafraid to face as much as racism.

While denied by officers on the time, a sport towards a neighborhood aspect in Gwelo — now often known as Gweru in Zimbabwe — was moved from a floor within the white space to a substandard floor within the black space resulting from Weekes’ and Kanhai’s presence within the touring aspect.

A white native approached the Bajan nice earlier than the sport, barking: “Say you there … Weekes, I know you’re going to give us a first-class performance, aren’t you?” all whereas wagging his finger.

The then-42-year previous replied: “Well, as this is a second-class venue, it’ll be a second-class performance.”

Weekes proceeded to purposefully top-edge his first ball and walked off with out ready to see if he had been caught out.

Present day

Weekes suffered a coronary heart assault in June final yr however rallied to see his 95th birthday in February this yr.

The present West Indies aspect arrived in England initially of June for a three-Test sequence set to start on July 8.

It has been introduced that each England and the West Indies will sport the Black Lives Matter brand on their shirts in the course of the sequence.