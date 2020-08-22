Everton transfer news and rumours | Football News





Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot has actually been related to a transfer to Everton

The most current transfer news and chatter on the gamers related to Everton – and those who might leave the club.

Diogo Dalot – The full-back is set to leave Manchester United this summertime. PSG and Everton are both apparently thinking about the 21-year-old’s services ( O Jojo, August 21)

Abdoulaye Doucoure – Doucoure is all set to sign up with Everton however Watford are claiming ₤ 25m, with Everton’s opening quote declined (Daily Mirror and Daily Mail, July 19).

Sergio Romero – Goalkeeper Romero might leave Manchester United for Chelsea, Leeds or Everton this summertime (Daily Star, July 19)

Ben Foster – The Watford ‘keeper is a shock emergency situation target for Everton (Sun, August 16).

Allan – Everton are edging better to conference Napoli’s ₤ 36m assessment for the midfielder (Mail, August 15).

Antonee Robinson – Fulham are all set to sign Robinson after the United States star snubbed a go back to Everton (The Sun, August 18);