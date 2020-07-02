Everton 2-1 Leicester: Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson add to Foxes’ top-four fears | Football News



















2:42



LIBERATED TO WATCH: Highlights from Everton’s win against Leicester in the Premier League

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Everton’s win against Leicester in the Premier League

Leicester’s hopes of a top-four finish in the Premier League were hit by a 2-1 defeat at Everton on Wednesday night, despite a second-half fightback from the Foxes.

Richarlison put Everton ahead with just 10 minutes on the clock and Gylfi Sigurdsson doubled their advantage from the penalty spot six minutes later after a long VAR review eventually punished Wilfred Ndidi’s handball.

However, Leicester responded following your break and pulled 1 back when Mason Holgate’s measurement went within off subwoofer Kelechi Iheanacho (51) yet couldn’t locate a second, regardless of dominating ownership and place at Goodison Park.

Leicester’s defeat still left them with only one win using their last 8-10 Premier League games

The effect leaves Leicester, who are but to succeed since football’s restart, nevertheless in 3 rd but only one point before Chelsea – who later suffered a surprise defeat at West Ham – and two points ahead of Manchester United in fifth and Wolves in sixth. Everton move up to 11th.

Everton: Pickford (5), Coleman (6), Keane (6), Holgate (6), Digne (7), Iwobi (5), Gomes (6), Sigurdsson (7), Gordon (8), Calvert-Lewin (6), Richarlison (7). Subs: Davies (7), Mina (7), Bernard (n/a). Man Utd: Schmeichel (6), Justin (6), Evans (6), Soyuncu (6), Chilwell (7), Ndidi (5), Albrighton (5), Praet (5), Tielemans (6), Barnes (6), Vardy (6). Subs: Maddison (8), Iheanacho (7), Perez (n/a), Gray (n/a). Man of the match: Anthony Gordon (Everton)

How Everton added to Leicester’s problems…

A Leicester side clearly keen to put their poor form since the return behind them made a bright start at Goodison Park, with Youri Tielemans close to finding Jamie Vardy inside the opening two minutes.

But that was about as good as it got. Within minutes Anthony Gordon had been set away on the left and his pull:back found a totally unmarked Richarlison to blast beyond Schmeichel from eight yards.

Gylfi Sigurdsson replaced Tom Davies in midfield, while Anthony Gordon came in for Bernard.

Leicester made four changes, with Marc Albrighton, Harvey Barnes, Dennis Praet and Youri Tielemans in

James Maddison surprisingly dropped to the bench

Shellshocked Leciester were two behind six minutes afterwards, thanks to a penalty which took VAR more than two and a half minutes to eventually judge Lucas Digne’s free-kick had struck Wilfred Ndidi’s raised arm in the box. It was Everton’s first spot kick of the season, but the restored Sigurdsson made no mistake of it to double the Toffees’ lead.

The now routine drinks break midway through the half finally provided Leicester with a chance to regroup, and they certainly took it. Right from the restart they looked rejuvenated and deserved a goal back before half-time, with Jonny Evans denied by Pickford and Marc Albrighton by a close-range Digne block.

Richarlison celebrates opening the scoring against Leicester

Leicester stepped up their resurgence after the interval and pulled a goal back when Mason Holgate cannoned his clearance into Iheanacho and past Everton ‘keeper Pickford.

The visitors almost got another helping hand on the hour mark when Pickford’s failed pick-up saw Michael Keane almost turn into his own net before the Everton defender deflected James Maddison’s strike over the bar.

Michael Keane cleared off the line from Jordan Pickford’s fumble in 2-1

It was then Iheanacho’s turn to blaze over after more unconvincing goalkeeping from Pickford but with boss Carlo Ancelotti sending on Yerry Mina to go to three-at-the-back and Tom Davies adding numbers in central midfield, Everton closed down the space and saw out the victory.

What the managers said…

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti: “It was an important result and performance, the second half was so difficult playing against a really strong team with good quality and organisation.

5:22 Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers remained fairly upbeat after the Foxes’ 2-1 defeat to Everton, insisting his side are still in a fantastic position but must change their form around Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers remained fairly upbeat after the Foxes’ 2-1 defeat to Everton, insisting his side are still in a fantastic position but must change their form around

“We started the game well and were 2-0 up, but after that we thought more about defending than attack, but that’s absolutely normal because the three points were really, really important.

“The spirit of the team is really good. We are focused at the moment, really motivated, and we have to be going. We have a really exciting game against Tottenham and we have to be ready.”

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers: “The start was strange, we had control in the game and gave away a soft first goal, the second one is very unfortunate, it’s very harsh to concede.

2:08 Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti praises his team’s spirit after they held on to beat Leicester at Goodison Park 2-1 Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti praises his team’s spirit after they held on to beat Leicester at Goodison Park 2-1

“In the situation to be 2-0 behind, it was going to be tough. We produced changes at half-time to try to energise the team, and I thought we were much better in the second half, but it’s easy at 2-0 down.

“James Maddison was outstanding in the second half, Kalechi Iheanacho too, and we looked like we could get something but we just needed a little bit more composure in the last 10 or 15 minutes. That’ll come along with experience, they’re a young squad.

“We’re still in a good place, but we need to find and fix the issues that we have at the moment if we’re going to finish where we want to.”

What’s next?

Leicester host Crystal Palace on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Premier League through 2.30pm; conquer-off 3pm.

Leicester vs C Palace Live on

Everton travel to Tottenham on Monday, live on Sky Sports Premier League through 7.30pm; kick-off 8pm.