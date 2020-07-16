Everton 1 – 1 A Villa

Theo Walcott punished Anwar El Ghazi’s glaring miss by scoring a late equaliser for Everton against Aston Villa in a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park which leaves the visitors deep in relegation trouble.

Ezri Konsa had given Villa the lead (72), diverting home Conor Hourihane’s free-kick, but after El Ghazi failed to turn home Jack Grealish’s cross from two yards out, Walcott’s looping header (88) denied Villa a crucial win.

The draw means Aston Villa remain three points adrift of safety and now own it all to complete to retain their Premier League status, with two games to play against Arsenal and West Ham.

Everton travel to face Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Monday (kick-off 6pm). Aston Villa host Arsenal on Tuesday, go on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. Coverage starts at 8pm with kick-off at 8.15pm.