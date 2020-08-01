Everspread Weighted Blanket, (20lbs, 60″ x 80″), White, Cotton with Glass Beads, Heavy Blanket

By
Jasyson
-


Price: $56.05
(as of Aug 01,2020 21:26:30 UTC – Details)

Product Description

weighted blanket weighted cooling blanket 25 weighted blanket 60x80 blanket odyssey everspreadweighted blanket weighted cooling blanket 25 weighted blanket 60x80 blanket odyssey everspread

weighted blanket insert weighted blanket queen size 20lbs weighted blanket queen white weightedweighted blanket insert weighted blanket queen size 20lbs weighted blanket queen white weighted

Designed with DPS (Deep Pressure Stimulation) Technology, our Weighted Blanket mimics the nurturing sense of being held to help promote a sense of companionship, comfort and relaxation.

60 x 80 weighted blanket 60 x 80 everspread weighted blanket gravity blanket heavy blanket60 x 80 weighted blanket 60 x 80 everspread weighted blanket gravity blanket heavy blanket

IT’S ALL IN THE DETAILS

square grid high quality stitching

square grid high quality stitching

double grid stitching

double grid stitching

eight 8 loops

eight 8 loops

glass beads

glass beads

3″x3″ Sewn squares to ensure the blanket’s internal fine-grade glass beads remain uniformly distributed to evenly hug your body

Double-stitched to prevent any glass bead leakage and to improve durability

8 loops around the edge of the blanket to easily attach to a duvet cover and prevent any bunching or sliding

Evenly Distributed Fine-Grade Glass beads

weighted blanket how to pick size guide weight chart

weighted blanket how to pick size guide weight chart

weight

weight

size

size

100% COTTON. Premium cotton for a soft, cool and breathable experience. 5 layer design
QUALITY CONSTRUCTION. 3”x3” sewn compartments ensure the weighted blanket’s internal fine-grade glass beads remain evenly distributed. Double-stitched to prevent the leaking of any glass beads.
EASY WASH CARE. Hand wash or machine wash in cold water. Air dry or tumble-dry on low heat.
CUSTOMER SUPPORT. Our in-house support team is here to assist you throughout your entire Everspread journey. We are always happy to hear from you, so please get in touch with us today!

Post Views: 5

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR