Everspread Weighted Blanket, (20lbs, 60″ x 80″), Navy Blue, Cotton with Glass Beads, Heavy Blanket



Price: $49.89

(as of Aug 29,2020 13:47:12 UTC – Details)





100% COTTON. Premium cotton for a soft, cool and breathable experience. 5 layer design

QUALITY CONSTRUCTION. 3”x3” sewn compartments ensure the weighted blanket’s internal fine-grade glass beads remain evenly distributed. Double-stitched to prevent the leaking of any glass beads.

EASY WASH CARE. Hand wash or machine wash in cold water. Air dry or tumble-dry on low heat.

CUSTOMER SUPPORT. Our in-house support team is here to assist you throughout your entire Everspread journey. We are always happy to hear from you, so please get in touch with us today!