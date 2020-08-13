Everson Griffin reportedly signing with Cowboys

U.S.A. TODAY Sports

One of the very best staying 2020 totally free representatives has actually discovered a landing area.

Defensive end Everson Griffen, who invested his whole 10- year profession with the Vikings, has actually consented to terms with the Cowboys, according to NFL Media.

Griffen intensifies a pass rush led by DeMarcus Lawrence andAldon Smith The relocation recommends that the Cowboys possibly aren’t holding out hope that Randy Gregory will be restored.

He had 8.0 sacks in 2019, with 74.5 for his profession. He had a career-high 13.0 sacks in 2017.