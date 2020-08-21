Everson Griffen was named after a Dallas Cowboy

Everson Griffen was ironically named after a former Dallas Cowboy.

Who Everson Griffen was named after will have Dallas Cowboy fans fall in love with Griffen even more.

Griffen signed with the Cowboys last Friday. The 32-year-old defensive end is a four-time Pro Bowl player. The former fifth round pick was the youngest player to reach 50 sacks in his career. For Cowboys fans, there is another fun fact that will have every Cowboy fan riled up about this transaction.

Damn. Everson Griffen just told us that the Cowboys were his favorite team growing up. In fact, he is named after Everson Walls, who was one of his dad’s favorite players. — David Helman (@HelmanDC) August 20, 2020

“Everson Griffen just told us that the Cowboys were his favorite team growing up. In fact, he is named after Everson Walls, who was one of his dad’s favorite players,” David Helman, staff writer for the team’s website, tweeted on Thursday.

Cowboy fans remember Walls for his days with a star on his helmet from 1981-1989. With the Cowboys, the undrafted defensive back led the league in interceptions three times in his career, was a three-time First-Team All-Pro selection and was selected to the Pro Bowl four times.

Now that Cowboy nation understands they are getting a childhood fan of the Cowboys on their team, he may…