‘Even the aliens are annoyed’: Jennifer Lawrence and the struggles of America’s Sweetheart in the digital age

Jennifer Lawrence is in tactical retreat mode. X-Men: Dark Phoenix, launched this time final 12 months, noticed her sever ties with the final of her franchises. And with that, she bid the Hollywood machine adieu – no less than, for the time being. She’s used her time without work nicely, participating in charity work, getting hitched and carousing in drag bars with Adele. Her motive for the break was quick and succinct: the world had drained of her. As she explained to Vogue, “even the aliens are annoyed”.

Such is the destiny of America’s Sweetheart, plucked from obscurity, plastered on each journal cowl, then doomed to inevitable overexposure. The movie trade has fed off a conveyor belt of fairly, younger white ladies that match a particular invoice – bubbly and grounded, however one agency step away from the unattainable sexpot. America’s Sweetheart is somebody to covet, to not worship. At the flip of the 20th century, Mary Pickford – one of the first to be given the title – perfected innocence with a pile of ringlets and a demure pose. In the Eighties, the nation fell head over heels for Molly Ringwald’s broad and sincere grin.

Lawrence matches snugly into the mould of non-threatening tomboy. Born in Louisville, Kentucky, she grew up on a horse farm, alongside two brothers, and performed for her college’s all-boy basketball group. The actor’s sharper angles are softened by a delicate pout and vivid, inquisitive eyes. Her voice is a low, throaty rattle that immediately suggests years of knowledge and perception – an acceptable chaser, too, for her darkish sense of humour and propensity to swear. And, as is commonly mentioned, her physique breaks rank with Hollywood’s ultra-skinny norm.





Onscreen, she’s identified for enjoying hardened, flinty ladies like Katniss Everdeen from The Hunger Games or Ree Dolly from her breakthrough movie Winter’s Bone, which turns 10 on Thursday. Offscreen, she’s the doyenne of self-deprecation. Yet the sweethearts that reigned in many years previous lived in a wholly completely different world. The web made Lawrence not solely covetable to her viewers, however oddly accessible. Her accomplishments – she’s the youngest four-time Oscar nominee, successful in 2013 for Silver Linings Playbook, and topped the listing of highest-paid actresses in each 2015 and 2016 – find yourself sidelined by all the effusive testaments to her relatability.

In GIFs, listicles, and memes, we’re continually reminded that she’s “one of us”. Remember when she fell flat on her face accepting her Academy Award? How about when she was caught clambering over a row of seats, wine in hand? There’s the second, mid-interview anecdote, when she growled, “WHERE’S THE PIZZA?” – as a result of nothing aligns us extra with our favorite A-list stars than a mutual junk-food obsession. Saturday Night Live hit the nail on the head throughout one of its “Celebrity Family Feud” sketches when Ariana Grande, impersonating the actor, declared: “They told me not to do a game show, but I was like, ‘Screw it, I can have fun, I’m a regular person.’”

The web latched on to each minor second, repackaged it, then offered it as a declaration of authenticity. Lawrence was proof that, in the age of mass digital dissemination, celebrities not needed to conceal behind fastidiously manicured personas. The air of polished mystique that made Sandra Bullock or Reese Witherspoon look untouchable on their journal covers was now changed with one thing intentionally uncooked and unrehearsed. On her first Oscars crimson carpet, the actor was desirous to confess that she’d simply scoffed a Philly cheesesteak.

It was mutually useful for each viewers and star – the public might act like they had been all gal buddies with one of the world’s most well-known ladies, whereas Lawrence herself wasn’t compelled to muzzle her personal character for anybody’s profit. As time went on, although, the cracks in this alliance began to look. Every motion not solely grew to become a information merchandise, however an all-out debate. The world instantly felt entitled to micromanage Lawrence’s life. In February 2018, whereas on the press tour for Red Sparrow, the actor wore a wispy black costume for a photocall on a wintry London rooftop. She was surrounded by male co-stars, all buttoned up and swaddled in wool coats. It was an off-the-cuff reminder of the gulf of expectation between males and ladies, however the media acted as if Lawrence had been compelled on the market at gunpoint. Think piece after assume piece appeared. Eventually, the actor was compelled to reply on her (sparsely up to date and now deleted) Facebook web page. “Get a grip people. Everything you see me wear is my choice,” she wrote. “This is sexist, this is ridiculous, this is not feminism… it’s creating silly distractions from real issues.”

Then got here the accusations of rudeness. When she picked up the Golden Globe for Best Actress for 2015’s Joy, she shot down a reporter for utilizing his telephone mid-press convention. “You can’t live behind your phone, bro,” she quipped. The web constructed a story that insisted the reporter wasn’t a local English speaker and was utilizing his telephone to learn out his query. Someone on the floor confirmed he had, in reality, been taking footage and movies of the actor. At the 2018 Baftas, when she playfully rebuffed Joanna Lumley’s laudatory description of her as “the hottest actress on the planet”, sections of the UK public reacted as if she’d simply dedicated treason. Minor gripes and honest discussions (for instance, about her personal relationship with white privilege) had been handled with the identical breathless urgency. The males of Hollywood would by no means endure the identical scrutiny.

The world demanded authenticity, however then refused to let Lawrence be the creator of her personal identification. Narratives had been continually constructed round her. Was she bawdy and all the way down to earth? Or a cynically constructed “cool girl”? Lawrence’s misfortune is that she rose to fame at a time when the web had reached peak dominance, however celebrities had but to be taught the ways in which identical platform could possibly be used to reclaim some sense of management over how the world sees them (see Chrissy Teigen, who’s primarily crafted a secondary profession out of Twitter, due to her personal private model of unvarnished honesty). When Lawrence finally makes her return, perhaps she’ll attempt her hand at social media domination. Or, simply perhaps, we’ll have lastly learnt the way to deal with her extra like a four-time Oscar nominee, much less like a surrogate BFF.