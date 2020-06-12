Even some Israeli settlers are against annexation – Middle East Monitor

The Israeli want to annex a lot of the occupied West Bank isn’t any longer only being opposed from within the coalition government, particularly by the Blue and White party, but also from the opposition led by Yair Lapid. This dispute is hence between those on the best and their opposite numbers on the left, in addition to internally within the right-wing circles light emitting diode by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with the traditional right and right-wing settlers at loggerheads. Moreover, the issue is dividing the settlers themselves. Netanyahu has received neither the green light from Washington to impose Israeli sovereignty on the occupied West Bank, nor the go-ahead at home, particularly from the settlers.

The New Political Order: How Will Palestinians Respond to Netanyahu’s Annexation?

Netanyahu’s latest attempts to unite the annexation front came in his ending up in the settler leaders and committees situated in the occupied West Bank where that he hoped to win them over in the confrontation with the Settlement — Yesha — Council leadership. At the meeting, some settlers expressed their opposition to the annexation plan and even accused Donald Trump of abandoning Israeli interests, while others gave their absolute support for both annexation per se and the US President’s “peace plan” under which it really is envisaged, in addition to for Netanyahu in the confrontation with the Yesha Council. These settlers are more representative and so more important than those in the Yesha leadership simply because they head the major settlement councils for the Elkana settlement on land of the Palestinians of Salfit; Oranit settlement in Qalqilya; and Ariel, south of Nablus. They look down upon the Yesha body and consider it less prestigious and influential, because it represents smaller settlements.

The settlers who support the annexation plan genuinely believe that the Yesha Council has changed into a threat to the implementation of Trump’s plan because its members do not appreciate its benefits and gains for the occupation state. In their view, it really is an opportunity which is why they have waited more than fifty years and is the plan through which they’ll be granted equal citizenship with those who reside in Israel it self. The status quo puts settlements and settlers beneath the Civil Administration of the Israeli army; annexation will turn settlers into ordinary Israeli citizens. And why fear, whenever a Palestinian state will not materialise? That was the reaction to the Settlement Council, which focuses on the risks that annexation poses and oppose it appropriately.

The basic justification for the council’s rejection of the annexation plan is that the Palestinian state must be established according to Trump’s terms, even when it is fragmented and Netanyahu refuses to call it a situation. However, the usa would call it a Palestinian state and this reason alone is enough to reject the plan. Furthermore, Trump’s plan insists that most settlement activity must be frozen during the implementation phase. Netanyahu may have said that expansion work won’t stop, but American supervision of the implementation makes the Prime Minister’s words worthless in this regard. The plan also stipulates that 15 settlement outposts identified by the US will undoubtedly be Israeli pockets in one’s heart of the Palestinian state. The settlers in the outposts are concerned about needing to live, work and travel while surrounded by Palestinian communities. The Yesha Council believes these provide reason enough to reject the annexation process as put down in Trump’s “peace plan”.

This article first appeared in Arabic in Al-Ayyam on 10 June 2020

