Even Kelly Clarkson & Brandon Blackstock’s Inner Circle Are ‘Shocked’ By Split!

Apparently, Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s split up has shocked fans and friends alike!

News of the couple’s impending divorice after nearly seven years of marriage broke on Thursday. The pop star cited “irreconcilable differences” since the reason for filing, with sources suggesting that working together on The Kelly Clarkson Show had caused strain in their relationship.

While which may be the case, they must’ve kept the strain really under wraps, must be source near to the couple told E! News that the split was “quite shocking” and that their mutual friends “have been texting each other over their disbelief that the couple is splitting.”

They said:

“It came out of nowhere. It’s all so sad for the kids. They were always such a loving family. It never seemed like they had any issues.”

A second source shared:

“Brandon was around all the time on almost all show days and they were very loving towards one another. They drove home from set together every night.”

Another insider for ET had previously said that most of the couple’s coworkers on the show were “in the dark” about any issues between them. They explained:

“Everyone loves Brandon. He’s an integral part of the show. Everything is run by him and he’s a hands-on, decision-maker, not just Kelly’s husband/manager.”

Man, somehow the truth that no one saw it plainly coming just makes this breakup seem even sadder!

Not long after the divorce news went public, The Blast obtained legal documents revealing Kelly has asked the court to enforce the couple’s prenuptial agreement, meaning she won’t need to pay Blackstock any spousal support.

Sources have described the split up as “amicable.” The proven fact that the American Idol alum has asked for joint legal and physical custody of their young ones Remington Alexander Blackstock and River Rose Blackstock, split up equally between both parents, seems to support that. However, it’s unclear whether the couple will maintain their professional relationships, with Blackstock acting as the daytime talk show host’s manager and executive producer.

Neither party has publicly commented on the breakup, so there’s still a whole lot we don’t know. What we do know for sure is, quarantine has not been kind to some of our favorite celeb couples, including Brooks Laich and Julianne Hough, Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart, Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green, and Cara Delevigne and Ashley Benson — merely to name a couple of!

The hits just keep on to arrive 2020, don’t they???