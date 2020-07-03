Even in the worst COVID-19 cases, the body launches immune cells to fight back: study

“This is key to understanding how the immune response fights the virus,” said Alessandro Sette, a professor at La Jolla Institute for Immunology, who co-led the study, in a statement. “You want vaccine approaches to be grounded in observations from rather diverse settings to ensure that the results are generally applicable.”

Researchers tracked 10 COVID-19 patients with very severe symptoms. All of them were admitted to the ICU and wear ventilators within their care. Two sooner or later died from the infection.

By closely examining their immune responses, it was clear that all 10 patients produced T cells targeting SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The T cells worked hand-in-hand with antibodies to try to halt the infections.

“Activating these cells appears to be at least as important as the production of antibodies,” said Erasmus MC virologist Rory de Vries, who co-led the study.

As of Friday afternoon, there have been more than 2.7 million infections and at least 129,114 deaths in the United States from COVID-19.