“I do not know, I am not even interested in what visit that man came to Gyumri. Today I have no desire to deal with it. Today is Holy Week, now we are going to go to the Liturgy of the Dawn in the evening. “Even if it were not for Holy Week, I had no desire to deal with it at all,” said His Grace Bishop Michael Ajapahyan, Primate of the Shirak Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, in a conversation with Pastinfo, referring to Nikol Pashinyan’s visit to Gyumri.

“He did not come to the people. Susupus came with his plan, did what he had to do և, he is probably already gone. People living in Gyumri had no problem meeting him. There was a protest action in Gyumri in connection with his visit. “People who were against his coming to Gyumri raised their voices in protest and carried out a corresponding action in the city streets,” said the Bishop.

To the question, this week, when the Armenian Apostolic Church celebrates the Feast of the Miraculous Resurrection of Christ, was it accidental that the Prime Minister was holding controversial, alarming, highly unacceptable discussions on the security issues of Artsakh and the Artsakh Armenians for days? nothing happens.

“Maybe he personally did not plan to discuss these issues during this Holy Week, but it happened, this is not a coincidence at all. Even if he does not realize what he is doing during Holy Week, it is not accidental again, because everything is decided by precaution. It is a well-known fact that the way we spend the Holy Week, it determines the level of our careful preparation, predetermines the course of the whole year. “I do not want to add anything else here,” the head of the Shirak diocese concluded the conversation.