Even Google engineers are confused about Google’s privacy settings

Google’s privacy settings do not simply puzzle its users– they puzzle its staff members too, according to internal files unsealed in a claim over Google’s information collection.

“The current UI feels like it is designed to make things possible, yet difficult enough that people won’t figure it out,” one Google staff member stated, according to the greatly redacted files that were recently unsealed today. The suit was initially submitted by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich in May; the brand-new details in the unsealed files was first reported on by The Arizona Mirror.

“Even top-level Google employees do not understand under what conditions Google collects location data,” Brnovich and his group composed in the grievance.

The Arizona examination was begun by a 2018 Associated Press article revealing that Google services will save place information from your Android gadget or iPhone– even if you “pause” a setting called “Location History.” Even with that setting turned off, some Google apps instantly save place, together with a timestamp, anyhow.

“I agree with the article,” a Google staff member composed in the files launched today. “Location off ought to suggest …