Even Donald Trump knows he is in deep, deep trouble in the 2020 race

“I think we have really good poll numbers,” he said.

So, yeah.

While there is long been a huge disconnect between Trump’s public bluster and private worries, anger and anxiety, the demotion of Parscale is a shining example of that chasm. The truth that any politician knows is that you don’t eliminate your campaign manager unless things aren’t going well. And you especially aren’t getting rid of your campaign manager 111 days before the election — unless things are going REALLY badly.

Things have become so dire for Trump that non-partisan political handicappers are now actually predicting a Democratic takeover of the Senate as a result of Trump’s current disastrous polling numbers. Talk of Republicans retaking the House majority is nonexistent. Every sign is pointing to an apocalyptic election for Republicans — one which could set the party back at the state and national level for decades, if not decades.

Trump, publicly, acknowledges none of the. Even in announcing the removal of Parscale and the promotion of Stepien, Trump sought to cast the 2020 election as a layup.

“This one should be a lot easier as our poll numbers are rising fast, the economy is getting better, vaccines and therapeutics will soon be on the way, and Americans want safe streets and communities,” he wrote in a Facebook post on the moves

“The future of Parscale, who had been lauded by the President and his allies as a digital guru who helped secure Trump’s first election effort and became his reelection campaign manager in early 2018, had been in serious doubt for weeks. In addition to the President’s lagging poll numbers, Trump was furious after a much-hyped return to the campaign trail fell flat at the end of June. A planned rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, fell well short of expectations after Parscale predicted massive crowds, not only inside the 19,000-seat arena but outside as well.”

Now, it’s important to keep in mind that the demotion of Parscale — he is reportedly expected to remain on in a lower life expectancy role as the head of the campaign’s digital operation — does not necessarily alter the trajectory of the race or even of Trump’s reelection effort.

As most of the stories written about the campaign shakeup noted, Parscale may have had the title of campaign manager but Jared Kushner, the President’s son-in-law, was always the real boss of the campaign. Kushner, as he was in the 2016 race, is the closest person to Trump — he is literally family — and is the final decider on most things.

(Why, you ask, does Kushner not have the title of campaign manager? My educated guess: He doesn’t want the public responsibility if things go south.)

And, because Trump is Trump, even Kushner gets overruled by him. Most candidates believe themselves to be the best political strategist they will have and Trump is no different. In fact, he is more involved in the micro-pieces of the campaign than most candidates for national office.

Then there is this: The average person does not have any idea who Parscale is. Or Stepien. So moving them around within the campaign does not change the fundamental conditions that face Trump. His handling of the coronavirus pandemic has been an absolute disaster — in terms of public health insurance and political reverberations. His tone-deaf response to the nationwide protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in police custody in late May has amped up the tensions rather than quieted them. Even the economy, once considered Trump’s, uh, trump card, in the 2020 election, has turned against him. In the Quinnipiac poll , 50% said Biden would perform a better job handling the economy while 45% said Trump would. That’s a reversal from the June Q poll that gave Trump a 51% to 45% edge over Biden on the economy.

Simply put: Things are detrimental to Trump. Very bad.

It’s worth noting that Trump had three campaign managers in his 2016 race — Corey Lewandowski, Paul Manafort and, finally, Kellyanne Conway. He were able to win anyway. Which, if you’re looking for the silver-est possible lining in this dark cloud, may suggest that Trump is not really bound by the conventional rules of politics.

But shuffling his campaign staff wont magically fix all the problems that plague his reelection bid. The moves add up to an acknowledgment by the President that the 2020 race is nowhere near where he wants it to be and that things need certainly to change if he desires to have the opportunity at winning.

Will he ever say that publicly? Of course perhaps not! He’ll continue steadily to insist he is planning to win easily — and regale audiences with stories of how no one said he could win in 2016. But the moves Trump made Wednesday night speak louder than any words he says publicly. And they do say this: I’m in deep, deep trouble.