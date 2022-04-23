Former Commander of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army Leon Mnatsakanyan shares the people’s concern over Artsakh.

“We must do everything we can to get out of this situation. There is always danger. “Artsakh can not and will not be part of Azerbaijan,” the former commander of the Defense Army, who took part in the Torchlight procession, told reporters in Yerevan.

Mnatsakanyan can not say why the 44-day war was not prevented, but there was an opportunity to stop it in the jacks that were mentioned.

To the question, was this the mistake of the authorities? The former commander of the Defense Army responded. “He can be called that egg. We would not be in that situation, the army would be completely in its place, there would be no losses, and today the army would be able to resist. “

According to Mnatsakanyan, lowering the bar of the status of Nagorno-Karabakh, even slightly, can be destructive for the Armenian nation.

Is there a danger of war? The former commander of the Defense Army emphasized that there is always a danger of war.