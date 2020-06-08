Evelyn Lozada Defends Carl Crawford After DV Arrest



Carl Crawford‘s ex-fiancee and baby mama, Evelyn Lozada, is coming to the former Dodger’s defense after that he was arrested for domestic violence … saying he never did anything menacing to her.

The reality TELEVISION personality — who was once engaged to Carl and contains a son with him — spoke out in a personal video about insinuations she, too, was a victim of domestic violence during her time with Carl. She makes it clear nothing like that ever happened between them.

We should note … Evelyn says she isn’t here to discredit the alleged victim or her truth — she actually advocates for DV victims, in general. Evelyn says she’s simply clarifying Carl never physically abused her and that, so far as her experience, what’s being described seriously isn’t the guy she knows.

She gets pretty emotional as she in the course of time gets to the matter of having to successfully co-parent, while also trying to get rid of what’s being said about her son’s father.

TMZ broke the story … Carl’s been accused of attacking an ex of his, allegedly grabbing her by the throat at gunpoint — something his attorneys vehemently deny happened. Still, that he was arrested for it, and today the process will play out in court.