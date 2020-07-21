EVAPLUS Power Adapter DC Port Inline Connector for 36V Electric Bike Lithium Battery Charger, for 36V li-on Battery Pack, 42V 2A Charger, Diameter 5.5mm, 2.1mm



Charger is only suitable for 36V batteries and not for 24V batteries or lower.

Charger Plug Size:5.5mm(0.21in)x2.1mm(0.08in)x10mm(0.39in).

Before purchasing, please check whether the charger plug is suitable.

If charging finished, please pull the charger plug out.

If the charger is damaged during transportation or use, please do not use it.

Make sure the charger is in good condition and check whether the batteries to be charged are in good condition or not.

DC Port Adapter Color: Black Material:ABS Input: 100-240VAC,50/60Hz,1.5A Output: 42V Capacity: 2A(2000mA) Power Max:84W DC Connecter Cable Length:39.4 In / 100 CM Reliability: Any question you have, please don’t hesitate to tell EVAPLUS. We will get you back within 24 hours.

Charger Plug

Output interface：DC interface

outside diameter of 5.5 mm;

inner diameter of 2.1 mm

US Cable Length :39.4 In / 100 CM,

Charger Plug to Charger 31.4in/80cm.

DC interface

Please check the Volt of rechargeable batteries and make sure DC Plug(5.5mmx2.1mm) is suitable.

Charging the Bike

1.Be careful not to bundle and squeeze charging wires, prevent breakage, ensure smooth charging, prevent charging in dry places.

2.When charging, please keep the outlet in the bike. Do not pull it out halfway until it is full.

3.Keep children away from touching and playing to prevent accidents

Input: 100-240VAC,50/60Hz,1.5A,Output: 42V 2A Power Max: 84W

42V 2A, Red light means charging, green light means charge full or disconnect

Four Protection design: 1,Short circuit protection; 2,Battery polarity error protection; 3, Over current protection; 4,Over voltage protection

Brand New Replacement Product, works as genuine parts, 100% OEM Compatible! US Power cord included