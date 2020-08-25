Evander Holyfield’s son earning praise at Eagles camp

Evander Holyfield’s son, Elijah, seeking to go far for himself at Eagles training camp

It’s in every NFL coach’s benefit to prevent making Elijah Holyfield’s dad mad, however in regards to the previous Georgia running back’s opportunities of making the Eagles’ lineup for Week 1, Philadelphia RB coach Duce Staley likes his opportunities.

Staley is among the more highly regarded offending coaches in the league, so when he applauds a possible bell-cow, the company listens. The longtime Eagles running back can inform Holyfield has what it requires to make the dive to the next level, despite the fact that he was underestimated in his draft class.

Can Elijah Holyfield make the Eagles lineup?

“I like where he is. He’s hungry. He’s out to prove to everybody, all the doubters at least, he’s out to prove to them that he can play,” Staley stated.

Holyfield went undrafted after a harsh NFL Combine, and invested all of last season on the Carolina Panthers practice team. Now without an opportunity to show himself in any preseason video games, Holyfield requires to defy the chances, lastly getting out of the shadows as he did at Georgia when he supported both Nick Chubb and Sony Michel.

“One of the important things that we have actually seen from lots of gamers, and those of you that research study this video game for a long time, you have men that run sluggish …