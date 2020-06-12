Evan Spiegel on maps, Minis, and the future of Snapchat

On Thurssday Snap held its second-ever partner summit as a virtual event, announcing a new suite of products and services and developer tools for Snapchat. The inaugural event was one of the more memorable tech productions I’ve visited — a high-energy keynote from CEO Evan Spiegel in front of giant vertical screens on a converted Hollywood sound stage, where he introduced the company’s games platform. And therefore i was disappointed when, alongside every other big gathering in the offing for this year, the event was scaled down to a video chat.

But if the scale of the event was much smaller, the announcements arguably signaled much more ambition. Snap has had an excellent year, buoyed — like every other social app — by a lockdown that kept people indoors for months on end, glued with their phones. The company says more use Snapchat every single day than Twitter and TikTok combined. And on Thursday it introduced a product called Minis, which aim to expand Snapchat’s capabilities into ecommerce, meditation, studying, and other things third-party developers can dream up.

I wrote about Minis at The Verge:

Snap today announced Minis, a suite of miniature applications made by third-party developers that run inside of Snapchat. Minis are made using HTML and enable a range of experiences from meditating alone to buying movie tickets with friends. Minis, which are integrated into the chat window on Snapchat, were one of a few new features announced today at Snap’s virtual Partner Summit. The existence of Minis was first reported last month by The Information, which likened them to the mini programs which have turned WeChat into one of the most popular apps in China. The programs — which let users buy food, pay their bills, and complete other tasks — generated $113 billion for WeChat a year ago, up 160 percent from the year prior, The Information reported. The company takes a cut of purchases made through the app.

Minis were the big headline in the future out of the event, but they were preceded by several other noteworthy features: the app’s first navigation bar; a revamped Snap Map that now includes local businesses; and an editorially curated news platform called Happening Now.

Ahead of the event, I talked with Spiegel about the company’s ambitions, whether the pandemic had shifted its roadmap, and whether the Snap Map will eventually add turn-by-turn guidelines. (Don’t hold your breath.) I also asked a him to talk about his recent article asserting Snap’s First Amendment rights to amplify speech as it sees fit, and his response is worth reading.

Highlights from our interview follow, edited lightly for clarity.

Casey Newton: Some people have suggested that Minis could be to Snapchat what miniature programs have now been for WeChat. Is that the right way of thinking about them?

Evan Spiegel: One of the things that’s so unique about minis is which they provide these shared experiences with friends. Today, I believe the app experience on people’s phones tends to be very siloed. In order to complete anything with friends, it just has a lot of work. So I think one of the cool reasons for having Minis could it be takes these little items that are actually frustrating, and have a lot of time to do and are pretty siloed, and just makes it simpler to do and more fun regarding your friends.

Maybe the easiest example is just movie tickets. It’s such a hassle — you text your friend, would you like to go to the movies? What do you want to see? You both go back and forth and like send links, or screenshots, and then look for a time, and try to find a seat. Why is it so very hard? And to help you to do that together in a few taps in a Mini, it just feels really different. And so I think like that’s where they are able to really provide value, by detatching a lot of friction.

So you understand, we’re just trying to learn. But I think what’s so cool is we built this really sophisticated engine for gaming. Actually, that was the much harder problem. And the easier problem is taking that actually sophisticated engine and then applying it to other experiences, like buying movie tickets,

Five years in the future, do you view a day where people are constantly opening up Snapchat to transact business while they go around town?

You know, maybe. But I actually think it has the capability to power more e-commerce. I’d think more about a shared shopping experience, or something that’s actually online.

Let’s say you’re preparing with your friends, or your school dance is fourteen days from now — you could shop using your friends, that we think might be a really fun experience.

You’re also turning the camera right into a device that better understands the world around you, with these new features that identify plants and trees and dogs. In past we’ve discussed the camera as an instrument for capturing the world and being creative. Where does this other piece fit in?

It’s absolutely something we’ve been stoked up about working on, but it’s actually hard! Which is excatly why it’s taken us a little while to start building this foundation. Even something just as simple and fun as recommending the right lenses for you personally when you’re at the beach, and I think that’s a really compelling use case — [but] even something that’s simple, that requires really understanding the environment around you and then matching the right AR experience. So a whole lot of it had been just creating a basic foundation and understanding, and now hopefully we’ll be able to create a lot more on top of that. In the next couple years, I really think we can accelerate the various ways we can help people.

Some people may not recognize that their Snapchat camera can identify plants or dogs. It reminds me of the issue you have with Alexa, or Siri, which is that the strongest features are invisible. How do you think about this problem?

I totally agree with you. You know, discoverability, at the least for us, is obviously the problem we actually solve last. One of the things we want to do is be sure that the technology works very well and offers a great experience for power users, who basically help us learn to ensure it is better. And then we make it more discoverable.

So actually, at [the partner summit], we’re making premium content and the map more discoverable — but that’s after many years of working on those products and services. So the discoverability piece, I accept you, is something that we’ll have to improve. But we should make sure that core experience rocks !.

You mentioned making the Snap Map more prominent. Adding local organizations feels like an important step. But I’m guessing you don’t see your self eventually adding turn-by-turn guidelines. So how will you want it to evolve?

I guess never say never, but I don’t see [directions] being our priority.

When we look at building products and services we’re always trying to build something that’s 10 times better than the next most useful alternative. I believe it would be very difficult to be 10x a lot better than Google at turn-by-turn. It’s definitely not important of ours.

I think where we do see a real opportunity is in personalizing the map, and rendering it reflect the world the way that you notice it. I understand why driving guidelines and roads and such things as that need to be standardized for everybody, and everyone will need the same map. But for us, the way that individuals see the map opportunity is really about creating a map that reflects who you’re — who your friends are, what they’re doing, and what the world appears like right now, as you can see people’s snaps.

And now with organizations, I think what’s going to be so cool is that no matter where you’re in the world, you can view the places that are well-liked by Snapchatters. You can see when they’re popular. And I believe we’re planning to do a definitely better job with time, highlighting and surfacing you understand the right businesses for you personally based on who you’re, so that I do believe is just a big opportunity. I frankly I’m like we waited a long time to add organizations to the map. But you know we’re really stoked up about what this means moving forward and I believe they’ll be great to create on.

So such as a lot of social apps, Snap saw a surge in usage in the last quarter as everyone was trapped indoors. Other organizations changed up their product roadmaps or accelerated certain features to reflect those new behaviors. Has Snap done any of that?

This has not frankly, been a period to rethink the roadmap. As we look at developing products and services, we think over quite a extended period of time. And so, in our view, while certain behavior patterns have absolutely been accelerated, and maybe permanently, structurally changed, like e-commerce — that actually further accelerates the current roadmap that we have, and maybe gets us to some places faster than we thought we’d make it.

But it doesn’t change the world that we’re imagining. So we definitely view COVID as a temporary event — even though some behaviors might change, I believe building for everybody staying at home probably doesn’t reflect the way that humans love to connect to one another.

Finally, the Trump campaign accused you of illegal election interference because you’re perhaps not promoting the president’s account any more. Any thoughts?

I believe, very simply, Snapchat exercised its First Amendment rights to choose what it does as a platform. We’re well within our rights to choose what we want to promote. And in this instance, we didn’t think it’s appropriate to advertise violence to the teenagers that use our service. So we did what we think was the right action to take.

I think the interesting thing is that individuals do appear to be in the middle of a very odd misunderstanding of the First Amendment, that is designed to protect individuals and businesses from the government. Companies can all decide whatever they would like to put on their platforms. They’re well within their rights to do that as private organizations.

The Chris Cox comeback

Well, can’t say I saw this one coming:

A year after quitting the company over differences with CEO Mark Zuckerberg over the company’s direction, Chris Cox is time for Facebook as its chief product officer. The company said today that Cox would resume in his duties, such as overseeing the core Facebook app, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp, alongside marketing. “Facebook and our products have never been more relevant to our future,” Cox said in a post announcing his return. “It’s also the place I know best, and the best place for me to roll up my sleeves and dig in to help.”

The thing about Chris Cox is that basically every one likes him. Between 2005, when that he joined the company, and 2019, when he left, Cox became a top lieutenant to Zuckerberg but also the kind of person people would inform you is “the heart and soul of the company.” That’s why, when that he left — in an occasion momentous enough to warrant an emergency newsletter that I wrote on the plane back from South by Southwest — I said the move will be bad for morale.

As the one who spoke to many new classes of Facebook employees once they showed up at their weekly onboarding meetings, Cox was instrumental in passing the company’s culture and values to new hires. He would also reassure employees who worried that Facebook lacks a moral compass.

An engineer who joined the company in 2012 and left early in the day this year put it in my experience this way:

When I first started at FB I had moral qualms about things Facebook was doing, like time spent and the invasiveness of the mobile apps. I talked to Cox in a panic a few times and I got the impression that he really cared about the user and actually put them first, before growth or profits. I don’t think his viewpoint won out in the end, and we have to be realistic about the massive problem FB is for the world today, but he’s the most useful of the leadership.

A former product manager told me Cox “is a huge motivator for employees” and “the life of the party.” (He does play in a reggae band.) That’s one reason, even years back, Facebook employees would tell me when Zuckerberg ever stepped aside Cox would have been a strong candidate for CEO. He’s a warm, gregarious presence, and a talented product manager, and now he’s overseeing some of the most critical products in the world: the Facebook app, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger. (He’ll also oversee marketing.)

Some things I’ll be watching for in the coming weeks and months:

What will Cox actually work on? Presumably that he didn’t just come back to resume his duties as a go-between for product heads and the CEO.

How does Cox’s reunite affect Zuckerberg’s involvement in the product? Will Zuckerberg shift more of his time to working on business, policy, and pandemic-related dilemmas, or will he keep having regular meetings with product heads?

Will Cox have a public profile? He had retreated far in to the back ground by the time that he left Facebook — and Zuckerberg became a much more active company spokesman. With the company facing more questions about the product than ever before, to what extent will Cox be on the market answering them?

Related: will that he start tweeting? (Please start tweeting.)

Is that he back in the running to become Facebook’s eventual CEO? To be clear, I don’t are expecting that job will be open anytime soon. But assuming Cox can rebuild some trust with the Facebook executive team, I’d say he’s definitely on the shortlist.

In any case, I can inform you what Cox told Facebook employees within a company all-hands meeting today. (Because people always ask when I share things like this: no, the company did not send this in my experience, and they often hate it when people leak things, and Zuckerberg even complained about leaks during the all-hands today.)

Anyway, Cox said simply:

Obviously, it’s been a crazy 2020. I think around the beginning of the year, I started feeling myself really pulled back again to Facebook. I’ve been really impressed and proud of the work we’ve done on misinformation, on COVID, on working with safety in a encrypted environment. And I’m getting aligned around the product strategies. So I was feeling — because of the context of the time we’re in, and also because of the company’s operation in the year I’ve been gone — some combination of nostalgia and excitement about the importance of our work in the future. I also think there’s an extremely interesting context around the future of work and education and connectedness that COVID has taken us. I’m watching my son, who’s 5, wanting to use Zoom to be educated as a kindergartener, and learn to mute. And there’s no app layer, and there’s no tools, and the latency is bad. And I feel like we have an extremely unique chance to contribute to the way that folks are attached to their loved ones and to their colleagues into their work over the many years ahead. And I believe if we’re gonna have a silver lining from these moments, it will be any particular one, we’re in a position to deliver better tools for remote engagement, and two, we’re in a position to elevate our platform as having a task in equalizing injustice. For those reasons, I’m re-energized, and I’m super stoked about coming back to work well with my team, and with Mark, Sheryl, Shroep, and Javi. Everyone I talked to has been super re-energized about getting reconnected with the company, and hopefully helping out. So I anticipate getting started again.

His first day straight back is June 22nd.

Pushback

Yesterday I wrote about how tech companies are utilizing astroturf campaigns to influence public opinion during the current antitrust debate. One thing I said was that, after having a 2011 incident, we didn’t hear much about astroturfing at Facebook. A smart reader pointed out that I was being excessively dumb: Facebook got in big trouble in 2018 for hiring a firm called Definers to push back on some things George Soros had said about the company at Davos, and one of its tactics was pushing its talking points to a partisan news site that it just happened to share an office with. I wrote about this extensively at the time, but forgot to say it when I should.

If you have any ideas on how I could remember all of the things that have happened to Facebook, even for just the past couple of years, I’m listening.

The Ratio

Today in news that could affect public perception of the big tech platforms.

Trending up: Apple CEO Tim Cook announced a new Racial Equity and Justice Initiative with a $100 million commitment. The initiative will focus on the US to begin before expanding globally. (Michael Potuck / 9To5Mac)

Trending up: YouTube is launching a $100 million fund to amplify the voices of black creators on its platform. The money will go toward developing talent and funding new shows. (Taylor Lyles / The Verge)

Trending up: A coalition of tech giants including Google, Facebook, Microsoft and Twitter have backed a five-fold plan to “eradicate” child sexual abuse on the internet. The coalition says it will invest millions of dollars in to research and publish annual reports on its progress in tackling abusive content. The move comes amid increasing regulatory pressure in the United States to complete more. (Ryan Browne / CNBC)

Trending down: Snap won’t release its diversity numbers publicly. This is a case where sunlight really is the best disinfectant, and Snap ought to follow its peers — however the bad the numbers are. (Kim Lyons / The Verge)

Trending down: Google is placing ads on websites that publish health misinformation about COVID-19. Ads for businesses like One Medical and UNICEF have now been showing up on conspiracy theory websites, allowing those sites to monetize their content, and making money for Google. (Ruth Reader / Fast Company)

Governing

⭐Joe Biden’s presidential campaign is stepping up its criticism of Facebook. On Thursday, the campaign will circulate a petition, alongside an open letter to Mark Zuckerberg, demanding the company strengthen its rules against misinformation and hold politicians in charge of harmful speech. Here’s New York Times reporter Cecilia Kang:

The move puts the Biden camp in the center of a raging debate about the role and responsibility of tech platforms. Civil rights leaders, Democratic lawmakers and many of Facebook’s own employees say that big tech organizations have a responsibility to avoid false and hateful information from being shared widely. But conservatives, including Mr. Trump, accuse social networking companies which have tightened their speech policies, like Twitter and Snap, of political bias. Two weeks ago, after Twitter attached fact-checking notices to two of the president’s tweets that made false claims about voter fraud, Mr. Trump signed an executive order that will make it easier for federal regulators to argue that the organizations are suppressing free speech.

Some Facebook employees are considering refusing to interview potential hires, over frustration that Zuckerberg didn’t take action against Trump’s protest posts. They say it’s hard to recommend working at Facebook in this moment. (Ali Breland / Mother Jones)

The Trump administration has tapped Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) to create new legislation targeting Section 230, the tech industry’s liability shield. Hawley thinks content moderation ought to be illegal and does not have such a thing good to state about the First Amendment, so this one ought to be a doozy. (Margaret Harding McGill / Axios)

The Environmental Protection Agency ordered Amazon and eBay to stop selling products that falsely claim to protect against COVID-19. Under the new orders, the companies need to take the products off their internet sites and certify they have done so. (Jennifer A Dlouhy / Bloomberg)

European Union officials are preparing to bring antitrust charges against Amazon for abusing its dominance in online retail to box out smaller rivals. The case promises to be one of the most aggressive attempts by a government to curb Amazon’s power yet. (Adam Satariano / The New York Times)

Microsoft won’t sell police its facial-recognition technology, following similar announcements this week by Amazon and IBM. With billions of dollars of revenue on the line, we’ll observe how long they hold out. (Jay Greene / The Washington Post)

Google, Facebook, and Twitter are complying having an EU request to provide monthly reports on how each company is combatting fake news about COVID-19 on its platforms. While this might help curb the spread of misinformation, the tech giants aren’t legally needed to produce these reports, and there’s no guidance on exactly what the reports should contain. (James Vincent / The Verge)

Chinese state media is spreading propaganda about the Communist Party’s response to COVID-19 on social media. Their three main tactics are: sharing positive stories about the government’s pandemic response; rewriting recent coronavirus history to make it more favorable to the party; and using targeted advertisements to spread their preferred messages.

An enthusiastic QAnon conspiracy theorist is about to get elected to Congress. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who frequently posts about the bizarre pro-Trump theory, came in first in a Republican primary in Georgia on Tuesday. Judd Legum notes she successfully posted Facebook ads in which she brandishes a semi-automatic rifle and threatens “antifa terrorists.” The ads were later removed. (Will Sommer / Daily Beast)

Google countersued Sonos today for patent infringement. The move follows case Sonos filed against Google in January. “While Google rarely sues other companies for patent infringement, it must assert its intellectual property rights here,” the company said. (Zoe Schiffer and Nilay Patel / The Verge)

Twitch begins automatically scanning clips of live streams for copyrighted music, carrying out a wave of takedown requests. The company said it’s going to automatically delete clips with copyrighted music in them but will not penalize streamers. (Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge)

Industry

⭐ Facebook is testing a new version of search that displays information from public sources like Wikipedia on the platform. The goal is always to keep users on Facebook when they’re looking for factual information they might otherwise turn to Google or Wikipedia to find. I’ve never comprehended why Facebook abandoned its search ambitions after buying them heavily in 2013. Sarah Perez at TechCrunch explains the feature and some of its early limitations:

The information is gathered from publicly available data, including Wikipedia. But instead of requiring users to click out of Facebook to look at the information, it’s displayed in a side panel next to the search results. This is similar to the automatically generated Knowledge Panel format Google uses for these same types of searches. […] We’ve found the new feature could be fairly hit or miss, however. For starters, it doesn’t always recognize a search phrase as an effective title. A search for “joker,” for instance displayed a Wikipedia-powered information box for the movie. But a seek out “parasite” didn’t do so for the Oscar-winning title that became the first non-English film to win Best Picture in 2020.

Facebook has been hiring experienced tech investors to help lead a new “multimillion-dollar” investment fund within its experimental apps team. If it’s successful, this plan could help Facebook see some upside from the startup ecosystem within a time in which regulators likely won’t let it acquire other social networks. (Ina Fried and Kia Kokalitcheva / Axios)

A private Facebook group for New York City moms imploded over accusations of racism. The group power down after silencing black members. Now new groups are forming which can be explicitly anti-racist. (Taylor Lorenz / The New York Times)

The new and improved Facebook News contains almost none of the stories that perform well on the rest of the platform. The section features lots of journalism from main-stream outlets, and seems to rely heavily on The New York Times. Good! (Laura Hazard Owen / Nieman Lab)

Jack Dorsey’s commitment to quickly giving $1 billion to charity shows it’s not as hard to give away money as billionaires often make it out to be. (Theodore Schleifer / Recode)

Change.org employees are calling on the company to donate all funds from a petition demanding accountability for the killing of George Floyd to Floyd’s family and organizers — rather than using the funds to promote the campaign it self. Employees say the organization has misled donors about where their money goes. (Russell Brandom / The Verge)

Things to do

Stuff to occupy you online all through the quarantine.

Watch the 24 best trailers from Thursday’s PlayStation 5 launch. Look, maybe you’re not a video-game nerd like me — fine. But if you like taking a look at software that mostly makes people happy and and lives cheerfully at the intersection of art and technology, I can’t imagine a better way to invest the week-end.

Those good tweets

what if we use our taxes for universal healthcare and free college and then we can perform a gofundme for the police if a crisis comes up — Adam J. Kurtz (@adamjk) June 11, 2020

sony: the PS5 is the greatest machine ever made. it’s going to redefine what console gaming means. look at these incredible graphics. its seamless gameplay. astounding.

me: that CAT is wearing a BACKPACK pic.twitter.com/1Gh9jnDMKG — Megan Farokhmanesh (@Megan_Nicolett) June 11, 2020

Talk to us

Send us recommendations, comments, questions, and Chris Cox stories: [email protected] and [email protected]