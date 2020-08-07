‘EVAN’ Increases 500% in 2 Hours

The host of the ‘Week in Ethereum’ Podcast and previous Director of ConseSys, Evan Van Ness is the current individual to tokenize himself on the blockchain– a growing pattern in the video gaming and marketing sectors. Within 2 hours of launch, a quarter of the EVAN tokens had actually been offered with the cost per token increasing 6 fold.

The ERC20 tokens were developed by utilizing OpenZeppelin Contracts V3 code and were initially priced at around $0.04 At time of press, 250,000 tokens had actually been offered with the cost increasing to over $0.25, representing a boost of more than 500%.

The tokens can be redeemed for particular interactions with the podcast, Ness said on Twitter:

“Right now you can redeem them on the following schedule:

Week in Ethereum News sponsor = 87,654 EVAN

Be the visitor on my quickly to be released podcast = 133,700 EVAN

Retweets = 888 EVAN

Schedule 30 minutes with me by Zoom = 4200 EVAN”

An experiment

In an interview with Cointelegraph, Ness called it an, “experiment in independent media sustainability.” The Week in Ethereum podcast presently has 4 sponsors– Celer, Chainlink, Trail of Bits, and 0x– in between them covering 9 of the 12 months each year. However he stated sponsors needed a fair bit of work to acquire:

“By tokenizing it, I’m essentially decentralizing finding my sponsors”

He stated the tokens will assist “get [the podcast] more attention” which token holders would now be “incentivized to go find a sponsor” for the program who will pay them a greater cost for the tokens.

Ness compares his token to other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE), and describes EVAN tokens as cash. He stated it was much better than, “than a memecoin like DOGE or BTC, because it has intrinsic value.”

NFTs and DeFi

The idea of tokenizing oneself has actually been checked out just recently with Cryptopuzzles developer, and Neon District creator, Marguerite deCourcelle (Coin_Artist) tokenizing herself into a ‘video game boss’ in July2020

“By tokenizing ‘coin_artist’ into an NFT, I am essentially tokenizing my brand”, she discussed, mentioning that fractionalizing the NFT as ERC20 in- video game tokens would result in both monetary and in- video game rewards.

I have actually been tokenized into a computer game manager. Let’s play a video game …

1) Comment

2) Include your ethereum address

3) Receive $COIN if I am happy https://t.co/K19diFzj2c pic.twitter.com/zQ1CQtRdwH — YT &#x 1f5dd; (@coin_artist)July 18, 2020

DeFi lover and Rocket creator Alex Masmej is stated to be the very first individual to tokenize himself in April2020 The tokens are utilized to vote on individual actions Alex would finish in a series of “control my life” experiments.