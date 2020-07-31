Evan Fournier scores 24 points as Orlando Magic cruise past Brooklyn Nets | NBA News

The Orlando Magic turned a close video game into a thrashing as they easily beat the Brooklyn Nets 128-118 in the very first video game of the NBA’s reboot for both groups.

Game leaders Orlando Magic Points: Evan Fournier – 24

Assists: Markelle Fultz – 6

Rebounds: Aaron Gordon – 11 Brooklyn Nets Points: Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot – 24

Assists: Caris LeVert – 7

Rebounds: Rodions Kurucs – 6

Evan Fournier had 24 points while Aaron Gordon published a double-double (10 points, 11 rebounds) for the Magic (31-35), who moved past the Nets (30-35) into seventh location in the Eastern Conference.

The leading 7 groups are ensured a playoff area. The eighth-place group advances to the postseason as the last seed if it is at least 4 video games much better than the ninth-place group at the end of the routine season. Otherwise, a two-game series will be played to identify the 8th seed.

Image:

Aaron Gordon tosses a pass in the Orlando Magic’s win over the Brooklyn Nets



Starters Nikola Vucevic (22 points) and DJ Augustin (11 points) entered double digits for the Magic, as did reserves Jonathan Isaac (16 points) and Khem Birch (12 points).

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot scored 24 points off the bench for the Nets, who went into Friday 6 video games ahead of the ninth-place WashingtonWizards The Wizards, who deal with the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, are arranged to play the Nets on Sunday.

Caris LeVert had 17 points, Joe Harris and Jarrett Allen scored 14 points each and Tyler Johnson included 11 points off the bench.

The Nets raced out to a 16 -8 lead less than 4 minutes into the video game. Orlando reacted with their own 16 -8 run in which Augustin and Vucevic scored 5 points each. A running lay-up by Markelle Fultz with 2: 33 left in the quarter offered the Magic its very first lead at 29-27

The 2 groups were separated by no greater than 5 points through the very first 9 minutes of the 2nd quarter prior to the Magic’s rise. Four gamers scored a basket each throughout the run, consisting of Fournier, whose three-pointer put Orlando up 68-57

LeVert made a buzzer-beating jumper to pull the Nets within 70-59 at half-time however Vucevic scored 5 points as the Magic opened the 3rd quarter with a 10 -2 run. A LeVert jumper brought the Nets within 86-70 with 7: 31 left in the duration, however Orlando went on a 21 -7 run over the next 5 minutes to broaden its cause 107-77

The Magic went scoreless in the last 6: 59 and Luwawu-Cabarrot scored 8 points throughout a game-ending 18 -0 run. Brooklyn had a possibility to close within single digits however missed out on 5 straight three-pointers in a 63- 2nd period.

