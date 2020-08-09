Evacuations underway after gas leak in Newington | News

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Several citizens have actually been asked to leave their houses as teams work to repair a gas leak near Main Street.

Fire authorities state that a tree boiled down onto the roofing of a house on East Robbins Avenue throughout the storm on Tuesday.

On Saturday early morning, the house owner heard a loud sound prior to a pipeline burst followed by the fragrance of gas.

“It was loud. A police officer arrived on scene and could hear it and we weren’t able to get to it, because it was buried under the trees. The house service is buried under the tree,” Newington Fire Chief Chris Schroeder informs us.

About 6 citizens in the location of East Robbins Avenue by Main Street have actually been left as an outcome and 80 extra citizens looked out of the leak.

“They put us here then pushed us back, because you could smell it,” specified Newington local Ben Ancona.

CT Natural Gas teams turned off the gas and need to collect the pipeline to change it.

No injuries have actually been reported since yet.

Surrounding fire departments, consisting of Wethersfield, Berlin, and Rocky Hill, have actually been called in to cover all calls that come in to the Newington Fire Department’s station.

Fire authorities stated that this the very first gas leak …