Eva Mendes Shares Her Wild Makeover, Courtesy Of Her Daughters!

Eva Mendes is displaying off her new lewk!

Though she doesn’t publicize her life with daughters Esmeralda Amada Gosling and Amanda Lee Gosling, the 46-year-old couldn’t assist however share their handiwork on her face.

Along together with her very colourful selfie (above), she captioned the spring makeover:

“They’ve won ❤️”

En vogue!!

We don’t steadily get to see or hear a lot about Eva and Ryan’s personal life with their daughters, so this was undoubtedly a deal with. Back in April, Miz Mendes responded to a fan who questioned her choice to maintain issues near the chest concerning her ladies:

“hi! I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids. I’ll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won’t post pictures of our daily life. And since my children are still so little and don’t understand what posting their image really means, I don’t have their consent. And I won’t post their image until they’re old enough to give me consent.”

TBH, completely is smart! And nice to listen to such an eloquent response from her. To every their very own!!

[Image via Eva Mendes/Instagram.]