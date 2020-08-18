Eva Longoria, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kerry Washington and Julia Louis-Dreyfus announced as Democratic convention emcees

The celebs will weave together the 2 hours of live and pre-recorded product each night throughout the nearly totally virtual program.
“This week, Americans will hear from people from all walks of life who are coming together to support Joe Biden’s vision for a more just, more democratic nation,” convention program executive Stephanie Cutter stated in a declaration.”The voices we’re including are the perfect messengers to lift up our theme of unity and help us engage with more Americans than ever before.”
Longoria, understood for her function on Desperate Housewives, will lead Monday night’s shows. The starlet co-founded Latino Victory Fund, the very first nationwide Latino company to back Joe Biden for president.
Louis-Dreyfus, who played Vice President Selina Meyer on the HBO series ‘Veep,’ will appear on Thursday, the night Biden is set to accept the Democratic governmental election. The ‘Veep’ star has actually spoken at virtual occasions and …