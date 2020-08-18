Eva Longoria emcees first night of DNC, fans react: ‘The perfect choice’

“Eva Longoria is a natural. Very impressed,” stated one Twitter user.

AT DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION, EVA LONGORIA, JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS AMONG STARS ADDED TO LINEUP

Wrote another person:”EvaLongoria [sic] is SOLID! This presentation is excellent, smart! Congratulations to her. The content is so straight forwards. Plans and strategies are being voiced. Watch and learn. GREAT JOB! #DemConvention #unity #DemocraticConvention #DNC.”

“You are doing such a great job!!! Woo Hoo!!!” commented another While another echoed similar comments, composing: “You are doing a fabulous job tonight!!”

Said one person: “Eva Longoria has been particularly excellent running this shindig tonight. #DemConvention.”

In addition to Longoria, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kerry Washington and Julia Louis-Dreyfus will also participate this week with Ross appearing on Tuesday, Washington on Wednesday and Louis-Dreyfus on Thursday, according to Deadline

DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION DAY ONE: LIVE UPDATES

On the opening night of the Democratic National Convention, previous first girl Michelle Obama,Sen Bernie Sanders of Vermont and other Democratic stars are set to make the case for their presumptive candidate, Joe Biden.

CARDI B INTERVIEWS JOE BIDEN ABOUT RACISM,…