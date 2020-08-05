Eva Longoria, 45, stuns in one-piece swimsuit: ‘You’re so cute’

By
Jasyson
-

In the sultry picture, Longoria raids a wall with one arm raised above her head as she gets her hair, which is brought up into a cool bun.

EVA LONGORIA, 45, FLEXES HER MUSCLES IN WORKOUT GEAR: ”FEELING FIT’

The star wore a black, one-piece fit with a deep-V that extended to the middle of her upper body. The collar of the fit was dotted with eyelets.

The picture was merely captioned with 3 black heart emojis.

In the remarks, Longoria’s fans gushed over the starlet’ appearance.

“Eva you’re so cute,” stated one, including a number of flame emojis.

“Just killing it, hermama!” composed another, utilizing the Spanish word for “sister.”

EVA LONGORIA, 45, FLAUNTS BIKINI BOD WHILE HANGING OUT BY THE POOL: ‘SATURDAY CHILLIN’

A 3rd composed: “Gorgeous!!!!”

The swimwear images have actually been accumulating on Longoria’s Instagram in current weeks, every one leaving fans stunned by her fit figure.

Most just recently, the “Flipped” star shared a picture of herself in an olive green two-piece swimsuit while unwinding outdoors.

The star needed to nestle, nevertheless, as it was plainly drizzling in the image.

“Green with envy,” checked out the caption, that included a green leaf emoji.

“U look amazing!!” composed Victoria Beckham in the remarks. “Kisses!!”

“Guapa,” stated Salma Hayek, which equates to “beautiful.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Melanie…

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 8

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR