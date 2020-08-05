Eva Longoria, 45, stuns in one-piece swimsuit: ‘You’re so cute’

In the sultry picture, Longoria raids a wall with one arm raised above her head as she gets her hair, which is brought up into a cool bun.

EVA LONGORIA, 45, FLEXES HER MUSCLES IN WORKOUT GEAR: ”FEELING FIT’

The star wore a black, one-piece fit with a deep-V that extended to the middle of her upper body. The collar of the fit was dotted with eyelets.

The picture was merely captioned with 3 black heart emojis.

In the remarks, Longoria’s fans gushed over the starlet’ appearance.

“Eva you’re so cute,” stated one, including a number of flame emojis.

“Just killing it, hermama!” composed another, utilizing the Spanish word for “sister.”

EVA LONGORIA, 45, FLAUNTS BIKINI BOD WHILE HANGING OUT BY THE POOL: ‘SATURDAY CHILLIN’

A 3rd composed: “Gorgeous!!!!”

The swimwear images have actually been accumulating on Longoria’s Instagram in current weeks, every one leaving fans stunned by her fit figure.

Most just recently, the “Flipped” star shared a picture of herself in an olive green two-piece swimsuit while unwinding outdoors.

The star needed to nestle, nevertheless, as it was plainly drizzling in the image.

“Green with envy,” checked out the caption, that included a green leaf emoji.

“U look amazing!!” composed Victoria Beckham in the remarks. “Kisses!!”

“Guapa,” stated Salma Hayek, which equates to “beautiful.”

