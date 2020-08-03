EV maker Lordstown Motors to go public by merging with blank check firm By Reuters

©Reuters .



(Reuters) – Lordstown Motors has actually concurred to go public through a merger with blank-check business DiamondPeak Holdings in an offer that values the electrical pickup start-up at $1.6 billion, the business stated on Monday.

The combined business will be called Lordstown Motors Corp following the closure of the handle the 4th quarter and will trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker sign “RIDE,” the business stated.

A blank-check business is a shell business that raises cash through a preliminary public offering to purchase an operating entity, normally within 2 years.

A lot of electrical car makers consisting of Nikola Corp and Fisker have actually either gone public or are preparing to note their shares through mergers with blank-check business this year.

“Lordstown … has a transformational product and business plan in what are two of the most valuable areas of focus and tremendous opportunity in the auto sector – electric vehicles and light duty trucks,” DiamondPeak Chief Executive David Hamamoto stated on a teleconference. “Lordstown has attracted a clear lane of customers in the commercial fleet segment of the market.”

Lordstown has actually been dealing with a brand-new full-size electrical pickup called Endurance and in 2015 worked with Rich Schmidt, a previous …