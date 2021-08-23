Khaled Hassounah, Ample CEO & Co-Founder, joined Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick and Adam Shapiro to discuss the company’s latest funding round and his outlook for the EV sector.
Home Technology EV battery startup Ample raises $160M in latest funding round, for battery...
EV battery startup Ample raises $160M in latest funding round, for battery swap out stations
ByHanna Shardi
-
Recent Posts
Most Popular
Recording Academy CEO on how the Grammy’s are tackling diversity issues, plus Mented Cosmetics...
Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. sat down with Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Christoforous to discuss the changes that the Recording Academy has gone through...
Miss America pagent replaces swimsuit competition with nutrition and wellness plan
Miss America CEO and Chair of the Board Shantel Krebs joins the Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal, Adam Shapiro, and Emily McCormick to discuss the...
The gap is growing between rich and poor nations on the back of COVID:...
Eurasia Group President Ian Bremmer joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss the fight against COVID-19 and its impact on various nations around the...
Trump’s niece asked if he will run again. Hear her reply
CNN's Jake Tapper talks with Mary Trump about her new book and her uncle, former President Donald Trump.
Ron DeSantis’ 2024 road just hit a major Covid-19 bump
Florida governor Ron DeSantis has been seen as a champion of fighting Covid-19 by Republicans — despite extreme surges in the state. In the...